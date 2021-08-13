Song of the Week: Lizzo and Cardi B Confidently Confirm All of the “Rumors”

Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, Lizzo and Cardi B team up to set the record straight with “Rumors.”

Stop the presses: Lizzo has finally returned with new music for the first time since 2019. “Rumors” is a bop featuring Cardi B, who sails in with one of her best verses in recent memory. Neither of these women can be bothered with people trying to tear them down, silence them, or make them smaller in any sense, and the song fits neatly into Lizzo’s discography as an unapologetic anthem.

The accompanying music video could serve as Lizzo’s audition for one of the iconic Muses, should Disney ever choose to create a live-action Hercules: backed up by a collection of fellow goddesses, she floats through columns, vases, and vignettes of Greek mythology, reimagined to meet her modern and always inclusive standards. For her part, Cardi B happily shows off her baby bump and her accolades: “My records live in the top ten.”

The horns ties everything together, bolstering an already-big and bouncy chorus. In the years since Lizzo’s major breakthrough, she’s proven herself an important voice in pop, and this collaboration is a welcome comeback. That’s just the gospel truth.

— Mary Siroky

Contributing Editor