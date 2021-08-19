Rush Announce Canadian Golden Ale Beer, Share Fun Promo Clip with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson: Watch

Rush are getting into the beer business. The legendary prog-rock band has announced Rush Canadian Golden Ale, in collaboration with Toronto’s Henderson Brewery.

The genesis of the beer started when Geddy Lee was handed an Iron Maiden Trooper Ale after a Rush concert during their R40 tour. The singer-bassist jokingly wondered aloud why Rush didn’t have their own beer. From there, the wheels were set in motion, leading to the partnership with Henderson Brewery.

Guitarist Alex Lifeson, who has been dubbed the band’s “Beer Scientist,” stated, “Rush Canadian Golden Ale is golden in color with a dense ivory head. It has an earthy aroma with hints of orange-peel, pine and spicy rye. While the emphasis is on refreshment, there are elements of pine, rye spice and a citric hop flavor that add to the subtle complexity of the beer.”

Meanwhile, Lee, who has been named the band’s “Beer Drinker,” simply remarked, “When I get off stage, I really, really enjoy an ice-cold beer, it’s like a little reward.”

Rush Canadian Golden Ale will launch across Canada on August 30th, with the initial distribution primarily in Ontario. Along with the Rush Canadian Golden Ale announcement, the band shared a promo video of Lee and Lifeson exchanging some funny banter at the brewery (watch below).

In other recent Rush news, late drummer Neil Peart’s collection of classic sports cars fetched $3.9 million at auction this past weekend.

