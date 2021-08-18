Santana and Rob Thomas Reunite After 22 Years on New Song “Move”

Carlos Santana and Matchbox 20’s Rob Thomas have reunited after 22 years to record a brand new song called “Move.” Just as with their hit single “Smooth,” this new collaboration features Thomas singing and Santana on guitar, serving up some crunchy guitar grooves.

“Move” is the first single off Santana’s upcoming album, Blessings and Miracles. Following the release of his sprawling instrumental album, Africa Speaks, in 2019, Santana set out to make a more radio-friendly record. In doing so, he partnered with collaborators like Chris Stapleton, Diane Warren, G-Eazy, Living Color’s Corey Glover, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, and the late Chick Corea, among others.

But the biggest name found in the album credits is undoubtedly Thomas, who first struck gold with Santana with the release of “Smooth” in 1999. The song ended up spending 12 consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the US and went on to win three Grammys — including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

According to Rolling Stone, “Move” was originally written by Thomas and the band American Authors for Thomas’ own upcoming album. But after recognizing that the song had a “Latin flair to it,” Thomas invited Santana to add a guitar part. “Rob was working on it and wanted to know if I would play on it,” Santana said. “And as soon as I heard it, I said, ‘This is a powerful summer song.'”

Santana asked Thomas if he could have the song for himself, and Thomas agreed. Now, it’s being released as the lead single to Santana’s Blessing and Miracles ahead of the album’s October 15th release. Take a listen below.

This weekend, Santana and Thomas will perform both “Smooth” and “Move” as part of the We Love NYC homecoming concert in Central Park.

Editor’s Note: Last year, The Opus explored Santana’s classic album Abraxas. Listen to the four-episode season here.

Blessings and Miracles Tracklist:

01. Ghost of Future Pull/ New Light

02. Santana Celebration

03. Rumbalero (feat. Salvador Santana & Asdru Sierra)

04. Joy (Carlos Santana & Chris Stapleton)

05. Move (Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Zac Barnett & American Authors)

06. A Whiter Shade of Pale (feat. Steve Winwood)

07. Break (feat. Ally Brooke)

08. She’s Fire (Diane Warren, G-Eazy & Carlos Santana)

09. Peace Power (feat. Corey Glover)

10. America for Sale (feat. Kirk Hammett & Marc Osegueda)

11. Breathing Underwater (feat. Stella Santana, Avi Snow, MVCA)

12. Mother Yes

13. Song for Cindy

14. Angel Choir (feat. Gayle Moran Corea)/ All Together (feat. Chick Corea)

15. Ghost of Future Pull II

