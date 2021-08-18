Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Santana and Rob Thomas Reunite After 22 Years on New Song “Move”

The "Smooth" collaborators reconnect for the first single off Santana's upcoming album Blessings and Miracles

Santana Rob Thomas
Santana and Rob Thomas in video for “Smooth”
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 18, 2021 | 9:37am ET

    Carlos Santana and Matchbox 20’s Rob Thomas have reunited after 22 years to record a brand new song called “Move.” Just as with their hit single “Smooth,” this new collaboration features Thomas singing and Santana on guitar, serving up some crunchy guitar grooves.

    “Move” is the first single off Santana’s upcoming album, Blessings and Miracles. Following the release of his sprawling instrumental album, Africa Speaks, in 2019, Santana set out to make a more radio-friendly record. In doing so, he partnered with collaborators like Chris Stapleton, Diane Warren, G-Eazy, Living Color’s Corey Glover, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, and the late Chick Corea, among others.

    But the biggest name found in the album credits is undoubtedly Thomas, who first struck gold with Santana with the release of “Smooth” in 1999. The song ended up spending 12 consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the US and went on to win three Grammys — including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    According to Rolling Stone, “Move” was originally written by Thomas and the band American Authors for Thomas’ own upcoming album. But after recognizing that the song had a “Latin flair to it,” Thomas invited Santana to add a guitar part. “Rob was working on it and wanted to know if I would play on it,” Santana said. “And as soon as I heard it, I said, ‘This is a powerful summer song.'”

    Santana asked Thomas if he could have the song for himself, and Thomas agreed. Now, it’s being released as the lead single to Santana’s Blessing and Miracles ahead of the album’s October 15th release. Take a listen below.

    This weekend, Santana and Thomas will perform both “Smooth” and “Move” as part of the We Love NYC homecoming concert in Central Park.

    Advertisement

    Editor’s Note: Last year, The Opus explored Santana’s classic album Abraxas. Listen to the four-episode season here.

    Blessings and Miracles Tracklist:
    01. Ghost of Future Pull/ New Light
    02. Santana Celebration
    03. Rumbalero (feat. Salvador Santana & Asdru Sierra)
    04. Joy (Carlos Santana & Chris Stapleton)
    05. Move (Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Zac Barnett & American Authors)
    06. A Whiter Shade of Pale (feat. Steve Winwood)
    07. Break (feat. Ally Brooke)
    08. She’s Fire (Diane Warren, G-Eazy & Carlos Santana)
    09. Peace Power (feat. Corey Glover)
    10. America for Sale (feat. Kirk Hammett & Marc Osegueda)
    11. Breathing Underwater (feat. Stella Santana, Avi Snow, MVCA)
    12. Mother Yes
    13. Song for Cindy
    14. Angel Choir (feat. Gayle Moran Corea)/ All Together (feat. Chick Corea)
    15. Ghost of Future Pull II

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

remi wolf debut album juno release date grumpy old man quiet on set new singles stream visualizer

Remi Wolf Announces Debut Album Juno, Drops "Quiet on Set" and "Grumpy Old Man": Stream

August 18, 2021

parquet courts sympathy for life new album walking at a downtown pace new song video stream

Parquet Courts Announce New Album Sympathy for Life, Share "Walking at a Downtown Pace": Stream

August 18, 2021

waxahatchee woody guthrie cover talkin' dust bowl blues stream lyric video

Waxahatchee Covers "Talkin' Dust Bowl Blues" for Woody Guthrie Tribute Album: Stream

August 18, 2021

Halestorm new song

Halestorm Unleash Powerful New Single "Back from the Dead" Ahead of 2022 Album: Stream

August 18, 2021

 

future islands share new standalone single peach stream

Future Islands Share New Single "Peach": Stream

August 18, 2021

lorde mood ring solar power jack antonoff new song single track stream

Lorde Shares New Single "Mood Ring": Stream

August 17, 2021

Low More stream new music video song single HEY WHAT track, photo by Nathan Keay

Low Want "More" From Life on New Single: Stream

August 17, 2021

The Chaos Chapter Fight Or Escape

Unpacking the New Songs on TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape

August 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Santana and Rob Thomas Reunite After 22 Years on New Song "Move"

Menu Shop Search Sale