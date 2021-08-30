Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to Reunite in Forthcoming Adventure Comedy Ghosted

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are reuniting, this time outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The forces behind Black Widow and Captain America, respectively, are set to star in Ghosted, an upcoming adventure film by Apple Studios.

Much of the details about Ghosted remain under wraps for now, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it’ll be directed by Dexter Fletcher, known for his work on the Elton John biopic Rocketman. Deadpool and Zombieland screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will handle the script. Evans, Reese, and Wernick will also serve as the project’s producers, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger of Skydance.

While we don’t know much about the plot of Ghosted, it’s been described as “a high-concept romantic action adventure” similar to the 1984 adventure rom-com Romancing the Stone, which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. Stay tuned here for more info about Ghosted as it becomes available.

Johansson has a booked schedule ahead, especially considering she just gave birth to a baby boy named Cosmo. She recently signed on to appear in Wes Anderson’s next film, and she may soon have to squeeze in a court appearance or two if her acrimonious lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow royalties moves ahead as expected.

Meanwhile, Evans is swapping out his Captain America costume for a coveted role as Buzz Lightyear.