Scarlett Johansson Joins Cast of Wes Anderson’s Next Movie

Johansson joins Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Bill Murray, and more

Scarlett Johansson Wes Anderson new movie cast title name 2022 feature film actors Scarlet Johannson, photo via Fox Searchlight Pictures
Scarlett Johansson, photo via Fox Searchlight Pictures
August 16, 2021 | 11:19pm ET

    It feels like Wes Anderson has been a critical darling for the entirety of his career, but that doesn’t make it any less surprising to see arguably the biggest names in Hollywood fawning over him these days — nevermind jumping at the opportunity to work with him, too. Scarlett Johansson is the latest A-lister to sign on to work on the director’s next feature film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    The Black Widow star won’t be the only fresh face joining Anderson’s upcoming movie. Both Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie will also make their debut in the same film as Johansson. Between the three of those actors alone, it’s tempting to wonder if this project is Anderson’s attempt to shoot for the stars and cross over from art-house icon to blockbuster regular.

    Rounding out the cast are Anderson’s usual thespians Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, and Tilda Swinton. Plus, his longtime muse Jason Schwartzman is also set to star in the film, the news of which broke earlier today.

    The untitled feature will begin shooting in Spain later this month. Plot details for the movie are still under wraps, which also means Johansson’s role has not yet been revealed. As an Oscar-nominated actress and a woman who knows her worth, there’s no doubt Johansson will commit to her character, whoever it is she winds up portraying.

    Leave it to Anderson to start working on a new movie before his most recent one has even hit theaters. After a pandemic-induced delay, the highly anticipated The French Dispatch is finally coming to theaters worldwide on October 22nd. Taking place in a fictional French town in the 20th century, The French Dispatch centers on a foreign outpost of an American newspaper called The Evening Sun. The action brings to life the stories from the paper’s final issue, as well as the drama around its editorial staff.

    This currently untitled movie will be the 11th directorial feature (!) by Wes Anderson. See how Moonrise Kingdom, Isle of Dogs, Rushmore, and others stack up in our official Dissected feature ranking every movie he’s ever made.

