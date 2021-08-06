Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian Releases Instrumental Cinematique Series: Stream

The two-part collection features 25 tracks in total

serj tankian cinematique series stream
Serj Tankian, photo by Travis Shinn
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 6, 2021 | 11:33am ET

    Serj Tankian has released the Cinematique Series, a 25-track, two-part collection of instrumental music.

    The collection is assembled in two separate albums: Illuminate and Violent Violins. The former features classical, cinematic arrangements and instrumentation, where as Violent Violins melds that style to a more modern approach featuring synths and electronica.

    Tankian has been tapping into his inner composer as of late, having recently unveiled a 24-minute piano concerto back in June. He also dropped a solo EP earlier this spring.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Starting with Elect the Dead Symphony in 2009, I’ve been working on classical compositions and film scores while touring with various orchestras around the world,” Tankian said of his prolific output in a press statement. “In this time, I have amassed quite a large collection of classical and cinematic compositions. Some of them have been used in various film scores when appropriate and others are unreleased. The two collections here are comprised of compositions curated as records from light to dark, classical to modern, transcendent to dissonant.”

    Looking ahead, Tankian has even more cinematic musical releases on the horizon. His soundtrack to the documentary Truth to Power — focusing on Tankian’s activism efforts — arrives August 31st. Meanwhile the soundtrack to the documentary I Am Not Alone is due out in mid September. Tankian also plans on releasing a pair of live albums by the end of the year.

    Serj Tankian new EP Elasticity
     Editor's Pick
    Serj Tankian Releases New Solo EP Elasticity: Stream

    Stream Serj Tankian’s Cinematique Series: Illuminate and Cinematique Series: Violent Violins below. Purchase digital copies of Illuminate here and Violent Violins here.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

boldy james the alchemist turpentine steel wool new song music video tracklist bo jackson artwork

Boldy James and The Alchemist Share New Song "Turpentine/Steel Wool": Stream

and August 6, 2021

abstract mindstate new album dreams still inspire EP da hellcat olskool ice-gre back together reunited stream kanye west

Abstract Mindstate Return with New Album Dreams Still Inspire Produced by Kanye West: Stream

August 6, 2021

rico nasty buss new song stream

Rico Nasty Lets Loose New Single "Buss": Stream

August 6, 2021

enslaved caravans to the outer worlds ep

Enslaved Announce New Caravans to the Outer Worlds EP, Unleash Title Track: Stream

August 6, 2021

 

Guns N' Roses new song Absurd

Guns N' Roses Release Studio Version of New Song "Absurd": Stream

August 6, 2021

fugazi into it over it instrument origins

Into It. Over It. Shares Origins of Fugazi Cover "Instrument": Exclusive

August 6, 2021

george harrison all things must pass 50th anniversary edition

George Harrison's All Things Must Pass Gets Massive 50th Anniversary Reissue: Stream

August 6, 2021

nas kings disease ii new album stream

Nas Unleashes New Album King's Disease II: Stream

August 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

System of a Down's Serj Tankian Releases Instrumental Cinematique Series: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale