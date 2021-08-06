System of a Down’s Serj Tankian Releases Instrumental Cinematique Series: Stream

Serj Tankian has released the Cinematique Series, a 25-track, two-part collection of instrumental music.

The collection is assembled in two separate albums: Illuminate and Violent Violins. The former features classical, cinematic arrangements and instrumentation, where as Violent Violins melds that style to a more modern approach featuring synths and electronica.

Tankian has been tapping into his inner composer as of late, having recently unveiled a 24-minute piano concerto back in June. He also dropped a solo EP earlier this spring.

“Starting with Elect the Dead Symphony in 2009, I’ve been working on classical compositions and film scores while touring with various orchestras around the world,” Tankian said of his prolific output in a press statement. “In this time, I have amassed quite a large collection of classical and cinematic compositions. Some of them have been used in various film scores when appropriate and others are unreleased. The two collections here are comprised of compositions curated as records from light to dark, classical to modern, transcendent to dissonant.”

Looking ahead, Tankian has even more cinematic musical releases on the horizon. His soundtrack to the documentary Truth to Power — focusing on Tankian’s activism efforts — arrives August 31st. Meanwhile the soundtrack to the documentary I Am Not Alone is due out in mid September. Tankian also plans on releasing a pair of live albums by the end of the year.

Stream Serj Tankian’s Cinematique Series: Illuminate and Cinematique Series: Violent Violins below. Purchase digital copies of Illuminate here and Violent Violins here.

