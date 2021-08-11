Shaky Knees Taps Foo Fighters to Replace Stevie Nicks on 2021 Lineup

Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival has tapped Foo Fighters to replace Stevie Nicks on this year’s lineup.

Earlier Tuesday, Nicks announced the cancelation of all her 2021 tour dates, citing the rising number of COVID cases. Among the impacted dates was Nicks’ Friday night headlining slot at Shaky Knees.

Shortly after Nicks’ announcement, Shaky Knees organizers made one of their own: Foo Fighters will fill in for Nicks as Friday night’s headliner. Additionally, Garbage have been added to the bill.

Taking place October 22nd-24th at Atlanta’s Central Park, Shaky Knees’ 2021 edition also promises The Strokes, Run the Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Alice Cooper, Portugal. the Man, Jay Electronica, and more. General admission and VIP tickets to the festival are still available to purchase.

