Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen Debut “Like I Used To (Acoustic Version)” on Kimmel: Watch

A new spin on the duo's first-ever collaboration

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen, photo by Kimberly Stuckwisch
August 10, 2021 | 9:15am ET

    Back in June, Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen teamed up for the first time on a collaborative single called “Like I Used To,” which they then performed live on The Tonight Show. Now, the all-star duo has returned with an acoustic version of the song, and with it comes another late-night television performance.

    Van Etten and Olsen’s debut performance of “Like I Used To (Acoustic Version)” was filmed at the Zebulon in Los Angeles and subsequently broadcast on Monday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live (which was guest hosted by David Spade). Catch the stirring performance, along with the official studio version, below.

    Though Van Etten and Olsen have run in the same circles for over a decade, “Like I Used To” marks their first collaboration. “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way,” Van Etten said in a statement. “I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on.”

    “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on,” added Olsen. “The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

    Earlier this year, Van Etten celebrated the tenth anniversary of her debut album Epic with an expanded reissue featuring covers by Fiona Apple, IDLES, Shamir, and more, which she then followed up with the live album epic Ten: Live from Zebulon. As for Olsen, she recently released her first-ever box set Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, which compiles her two recent albums, All Mirrors and Whole New Mess, alongside a B-sides called called Far Memory.

