Sigur Rós Launch New Anti-Anxiety CBD Tincture Line

Sigur Rós have launched a new CBD tincture line. Called EXHALE, it is the latest strain from their partnership with the VONA collective.

EXHALE is designed to address the negative physiological effects of stress and help the body produce GABA (gamma-Aminobutyric acid), a neurotransmitter that relaxes the nervous system. Just like Sigur Rós’ first two CBD tincture lines, SLEEP and WAKE, it contains 1000 mg of broad-spectrum CBD per bottle.

“We went into this with a single intent; create the best anti-anxiety product and make it accessible to as many people as possible,” said band member Jónsi in a statement. “Anxiety affects people globally, from all walks of life, including me. So it just made sense for us to focus our efforts around creating a non-habit forming, natural remedy for anxiety.”

EXHALE is now available for purchase in the US and UK here.

The Icelandic art rockers aren’t the only musicians to embrace CBD. Willie Nelson previously launched a line of products specifically for pets, while Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker began selling his own line of CBD products earlier this year. And just today we learned that Beyoncé is building a hemp farm.

Editor’s Note: Consequence also recently launched our own line of CBD and hemp products, including smokes, tinctures, gummies, and flower. See our full selection at Consequence Shop.

In addition to releasing SLEEP and WAKE last year, Sigur Rós dropped their orchestral album, Odin’s Raven Magic, in December. Jónsi also shared Shiver, his first solo album in 10 years. In April, he shared the score for the Amazon Original movie, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.