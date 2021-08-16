Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silento Indicted on Murder Charges

He faces four felony charges

silento charged with four felonies including murder
Silento in “Watch Me (Whip:Nae Nae)” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 16, 2021 | 3:33pm ET

    I’s probably time we retire “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” for good. After being arrested for murdering his cousin earlier this year, Silento — the Atlanta rapper behind the viral hit — has now been indicted.

    Silento faces four felonies, including one count of malice murder and one count of felony murder, TMZ reports. He was also charged with aggravated assault and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

    Born Ricky Lamar Hawk, Silento was arrested by police in DeKalb County, Georgia on February 1st, after it was reported that his cousin, Frederick Roots, had been shot and killed on January 31st. “After a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks’ cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder,” police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Silento’s team reportedly claims that the 23-year-old rapper, whose “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” made him a one-hit wonder back in 2015, has long been suffering with his mental health. He’s being held without bond.

    Silento has been arrested a number of times before. He was booked last October for driving 140 mph in a 65 mph zone, and just before that, he was charged for assault with a deadly weapon after carrying around…a hatchet.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

underoath new album voyeurist

Underoath Announce 2022 Tour with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox

August 16, 2021

the weeknd blinding lights record billboard hot 100 imagine dragons radioactive

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" Sets Record for Most Weeks on Billboard Hot 100

August 16, 2021

kyle meredith with david duchovny gestureland favorite artists

David Duchovny Talks New Album Gestureland and the Influences Behind It

August 16, 2021

bon iver 10th anniversary reissue bon iver bon iver fall concert dates phoebe bridgers

Bon Iver Announce Bon Iver, Bon Iver 10th Anniversary Reissue, Fall Concert Dates

August 16, 2021

 

ray charles country music hall of fame “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music

Ray Charles to Be Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

August 16, 2021

Judas Priest Bloodstock

Judas Priest's First Show in Two Years Features Glenn Tipton Appearance and Rarities: Watch

August 16, 2021

disclosure in my arms new song stream

Disclosure Release New Single "In My Arms": Stream

August 16, 2021

brandi carlile soundgarden black hole sun searching with my good eye closed watch

Brandi Carlile Performs "Black Hole Sun" with Soundgarden's Surviving Members: Watch

August 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

"Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" Rapper Silento Indicted on Murder Charges

Menu Shop Search Sale