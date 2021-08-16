“Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” Rapper Silento Indicted on Murder Charges

I’s probably time we retire “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” for good. After being arrested for murdering his cousin earlier this year, Silento — the Atlanta rapper behind the viral hit — has now been indicted.

Silento faces four felonies, including one count of malice murder and one count of felony murder, TMZ reports. He was also charged with aggravated assault and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

Born Ricky Lamar Hawk, Silento was arrested by police in DeKalb County, Georgia on February 1st, after it was reported that his cousin, Frederick Roots, had been shot and killed on January 31st. “After a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks’ cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder,” police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said.

Silento’s team reportedly claims that the 23-year-old rapper, whose “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” made him a one-hit wonder back in 2015, has long been suffering with his mental health. He’s being held without bond.

Silento has been arrested a number of times before. He was booked last October for driving 140 mph in a 65 mph zone, and just before that, he was charged for assault with a deadly weapon after carrying around…a hatchet.

