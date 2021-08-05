Menu
Sooper Records Takes Over Consequence’s Under the Tracks on Vans Ch 66 for Final Episode

Sen Morimoto and KAINA welcome guests Jodi, Kara Jackson, and Blake Saint David

under the tracks final epside sen morimoto kaina sooper records vans channel 66
Under the Tracks with Sen Morimoto and KAINA
August 5, 2021 | 2:47pm ET

    Consequence’s bi-weekly livestream show Under the Tracks on Vans’ Channel 66 comes to a close on August 9th with a Sooper Records takeover.

    On this super sooper special final episode, we’re giving the controls of the broadcast to one of Chicago’s preeminent indie labels: Sooper Records. Label co-founder Sen Morimoto and signee KAINA — both past Under the Tracks guest DJs — will fill in for our usual host, NNAMDÏ (who’s off touring with Wilco and Sleater-Kinney; get tickets here). And they won’t be alone, as they’ll welcome Sooper’s Jodi, Kara Jackson, and Blake Saint David to talk about their latest projects and spin their favorite tracks.

    Co-founded by NNAMDÏ and Morimoto in 2016, Sooper Records has gained a reputation for steadily releasing genre-bending music from some of Chicago’s most intriguing rising artists. The sounds promoted by the label are typical of the Chicago music community in general: innovative, collaborative, and full of creative spirit. Less constrained by the typical industry pressures of the coasts, the label fosters a culture of friendship-first collaboration, allowing ingenuity and creativity to thrive for those who truly want to make a career out of a passion for music.

    We can’t think of a better way to send off Under the Tracks then by showcasing this incredible roster, so tune in for the final episode broadcasting live from House of Vans Chicago on Channel 66 this Monday, August 9th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT

