Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone Finalize Purchase of Casa Bonita: “We Bought It”

The Colorado-based Mexican eatery is part of South Park canon

South Park Casa Bonita
South Park (Comedy Central)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 13, 2021 | 12:27pm ET

    With $900 million now at their disposal, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have finalized a deal to purchase Casa Bonita, the Colorado restaurant famously featured in South Park.

    The company that previously owned Casa Bonita filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, and almost immediately Parker and Stone expressed their intention to purchase it. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Parker confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the duo “bought it” at a “fair” price tag.

    “We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right,” Parker told THR in an interview last month. “I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic… We are going to do everything we can.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “We started talking about the changes we’re going to make — mostly with the food,” Parker added. We’re going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart’s Cave a little bigger.”

    After opening in 1974, the Mexican eatery was a childhood favorite of both Parker and Stone, and has since become South Park canon. It was famously featured in the eleventh episode of South Park’s seventh season — aptly titled “Casa Bonita.” It also featured in the 2017 video game South Park: The Fractured but Whole, as part of the downloadable content.

    Parker and Stone have plenty of reasons to celebrate these days. Beyond their purchase of Casa Bonita, the duo recently struck a massive six-year, $900 million pact with ViacomCBS for six additional seasons of South Park, as well as 14 (!) new movies.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

wednesday share new album twin plagues stream

Wednesday Share New Album Twin Plagues: Stream

August 13, 2021

Jeris Johnson Going Ghost Video

Jeris Johnson Shares the Origins of His New Music Video "Going Ghost": Exclusive

August 13, 2021

Dead Sara new song Heroes

Dead Sara Release Fiery New Song "Heroes": Stream

August 13, 2021

sylvester stallone no 1 box office six decades

Box Office Champ: Sylvester Stallone Has Had a No. 1 Movie in Six Consecutive Decades

August 13, 2021

 

boldy james the alchemist bo jackson new album stream listen

Boldy James and The Alchemist Drop New Album Bo Jackson: Stream

August 13, 2021

sammy hagar aerosmith

Joe Perry Recalls the Time Aerosmith Considered Replacing Steven Tyler with Sammy Hagar

August 13, 2021

denzel curry the game new single madden nfl '22

Denzel Curry Drops New Single "The Game": Stream

August 13, 2021

dream theater the alien video

Dream Theater Unleash New Song "The Alien" as First Single from Upcoming Album: Stream

August 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

South Park's Trey Parker and Matt Stone Finalize Purchase of Casa Bonita: "We Bought It"

Menu Shop Search Sale