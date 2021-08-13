South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone Finalize Purchase of Casa Bonita: “We Bought It”

With $900 million now at their disposal, Trey Parker and Matt Stone have finalized a deal to purchase Casa Bonita, the Colorado restaurant famously featured in South Park.

The company that previously owned Casa Bonita filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April, and almost immediately Parker and Stone expressed their intention to purchase it. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Parker confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the duo “bought it” at a “fair” price tag.

“We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right,” Parker told THR in an interview last month. “I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic… We are going to do everything we can.”

“We started talking about the changes we’re going to make — mostly with the food,” Parker added. We’re going to make really awesome food. I was already thinking about how I was going to make Black Bart’s Cave a little bigger.”

After opening in 1974, the Mexican eatery was a childhood favorite of both Parker and Stone, and has since become South Park canon. It was famously featured in the eleventh episode of South Park’s seventh season — aptly titled “Casa Bonita.” It also featured in the 2017 video game South Park: The Fractured but Whole, as part of the downloadable content.

Parker and Stone have plenty of reasons to celebrate these days. Beyond their purchase of Casa Bonita, the duo recently struck a massive six-year, $900 million pact with ViacomCBS for six additional seasons of South Park, as well as 14 (!) new movies.

