South Park Renewed For Six More Seasons, 14 (!) Movies Also in Development

Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a new $900 million deal with ViacomCBS

South Park
South Park (CBSViacom)
August 5, 2021 | 8:59am ET

    Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed up for a lot more South Park.

    Already one of the longest-running animated series in TV history, South Park has now been renewed for six additional seasons, extending the show through Season 30. Not only that, but South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will produce 14 (!) new movies exclusively for Paramount+, beginning with two premiering this year.

    The massive content play is part of a new $900 million, six-year pact between Parker and Stone and ViacomCBS.

    Since first premiering in 1997, South Park has aired 309 episodes spanning 23 seasons. The show’s lone film to date, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, was released in 1999.

    Production issues caused by the pandemic postponed Season 24 of the show, but Parker and Stone were able to crank out two standalone hour-long specials: “The Pandemic Special” and “South ParQ Vaccination Special.” Presumably, the duo’s upcoming films will be in the same vein as these specials.

    “Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone in a statement. “We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

    Parker and Stone’s new $900 million payday should also give them plenty of cash to purchase Casa Bonita.

