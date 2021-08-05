Menu
Spencer. Shares New Single “MyLuv”: Stream

The song is set to be included on the R&B upstart's debut LP Are U Down?

Spencer. (YouTube)
August 5, 2021 | 10:17am ET

    Spencer. unveiled his latest single “MyLuv” today via via 4AD.

    In the breezy track’s accompanying visual, the rising R&B singer croons about his devotion to his girlfriend while gliding along New York City’s Williamsburg Bridge in a 1970s-inspired swivel chair.

    “No matter what you do/ I love my love/ No matter what you say/ I love my love/ You always comfort me/ I love my love/ No one can come between/ My love my love,” he sings on the chorus before showing off his skills as a multi-instrumentalist on both the trumpet and a heart-shaped electric guitar.

    “I made this song in the morning which is super rare for me,” Spencer. said of creating the track in a statement. “I realized I didn’t have any trumpet on the album and had been picking that up again. This is like a celebration of my love so the trumpet felt perfect for that. Those are the same drums used on my Want U Back EP which was really fun to revisit. ‘MyLuv’ is slowly becoming one of my favorites because of how fun it is to play and how immediate it is.”

    Watch the music video for Spencer.’s “MyLuv” below.

    “MyLuv” serves as the second offering off the punctuated singer-songwriter’s upcoming debut solo album Are U Down? following the release of lead single “Lonely as I Ever Was.” The studio set is expected to drop September 10th. Spencer. previously announced he’d signed to 4AD back in October 2019 with the unveiling one-off “Automatic.”

