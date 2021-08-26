Menu
Kristen Stewart Is a Spot-On Princess Diana in First Trailer for Spencer: Watch

The biopic hits theaters November 5th

Spencer
Spencer (Neon)
August 26, 2021 | 1:27pm ET

    This November 5th, the story of Diana, Princess of Wales is finally coming to the big screen. Today, Neon Films has shared the first trailer for Spencer, the forthcoming biopic about the People’s Princess and her difficult decision to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Kristen Stewart stars as Diana, and their resemblance is pretty mind-boggling.

    Spencer chronicles Christmas holiday with the royal family in the early ‘90s, at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. This eventful weekend is said to have been when Diana finally decided to end her marriage, a choice that shook England and beyond. Stewart does a spot-on portrayal of Princess Di, with Jack Farthing starring opposite her as Prince Charles. The cast also includes Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, and Richard Sammel, though their roles have yet to be disclosed.

    Spencer was directed by Pablo Larraín, known for the Jackie Kennedy biopic Jackie, and its score was composed by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood. Check out the Spencer trailer below.

    Related Video

    Spencer is a far cry from Stewart’s previous film, the Christmas comedy Happiest Season. She also recently starred in Underwater, one of Consequence’s favorite horror films of 2020.

     

