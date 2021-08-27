Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Spike Lee Removes 9/11 Conspiracy Theories from HBO Docuseries Following Backlash

The filmmaker's interviews with the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth stirred controversy

spike lee 9:11 conspiracy theories truther NYC Epicenters- 9:11-2012 1:2
Spike Lee, photo via HBO
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 26, 2021 | 10:27pm ET

    It seems that Spike Lee has decided to do the right thing. The filmmaker has reportedly removed segments from his new HBO docuseries, NYC Epicenters: 9/11-2021½, that give a platform to repeatedly debunked 9/11 truther conspiracies.

    As Variety reports, Lee has excised almost 30 minutes from the series’ final episode — which is scheduled to air on September 11th. According to an HBO spokesperson, “all the exchange and theories about how the towers collapsed” have been removed. Originally, the episode would have seen Lee interviewing members of the fringe conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

    The fourth and final episode of NYC Epicenters was released in advanced to the media last week, and Lee said in an interview with The New York Times that he “got questions” about the Twin Towers’ collapse. “And I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11,” he added.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The remarks spurred instant controversy, especially because the facts about the buildings’ steel beams and their melting points have been explained ad nauseam. Almost immediately after the NYT story ran, Lee announced he was going back into the editing booth. Whether someone finally explained this to Spike Lee or the outcry made him realize platforming conspiracy nuts on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 was in poor taste, it seems the filmmaker bowed to the pressure of the general consensus — aka, the truth.

    spike lee viagra movie film Spike Lee Removes 9/11 Conspiracy Theories from HBO Docuseries Following Backlash
     Editor's Pick
    Spike Lee is Directing a Musical Film About… Viagra

    Lee’s NYC Epicenters: 9/11-2021½ seeks to tell stories of the “life, loss, and survival of New York City ranging from the 9/11 terrorist attack to the COVID-19 pandemic.” It premiered this past weekend, and the remaining episodes will debut on HBO at 10:00 p.m. ET over the next three Sundays. Watch the trailer below.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Eddie Murphy Jonah Hill movie Netflix comedy film Jonah Hill (Paramount Pictures) and Eddie Murphy (Amazon Studios)

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill to Star in New Comedy Film for Netflix

August 27, 2021

GRIP I Died for This stream album new music video Eminem label debut GRIP and Eminem, photo via Instagram/@grip

GRIP Drops Debut Album I Died for This!? on Eminem's Label: Stream

August 27, 2021

flee lord roc marciano delgado new album stream

Flee Lord and Roc Marciano Unveil New Album Delgado: Stream

August 27, 2021

neil young concerts covid-19 super spreader

Neil Young on COVID-Era Concerts: "These Are Super-Spreader Events"

August 27, 2021

 

afghanistan girls music school the miraculous love kids escape taliban help

Afghanistan Music School for Girls Appeals for Help Escaping the Taliban

August 27, 2021

jason isbell cover rolling stones gimme shelter tribute charlie watts brittney spencer 400 unit watch

Jason Isbell Covers The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" as Tribute to Charlie Watts: Watch

August 27, 2021

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Celebrate Ten, No Code Anniversaries with Remixed Digital Albums

August 27, 2021

Metallica Jason Newsted bass

Jason Newsted: "I Was F**king Livid" After Hearing Metallica's ...And Justice for All for the First Time

August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Spike Lee Removes 9/11 Conspiracy Theories from HBO Docuseries Following Backlash

Menu Shop Search Sale