Stanning BTS Spotisode: Louis Vuitton Fashion Show and BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

This week on the Stanning BTS biweekly podcast, hosts Kayla and Bethany present a special spotisode, a series of episodes where they clean up “spots” of missed BTS content not covered in previous episodes.

Advertisement

Related Video

To begin with, flashback a month to fawn over the Bangtan Boys’ participation in the Louis Vuitton’s mens’ fall-winter fashion show in Seoul — and no, we’re not leaving V out! Then it’s time to revisit the group’s recent denim-clad, full-band performance as part of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Also on this spotisode, BTS’ upcoming appearance at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, the “Permission to Dance” R&B remix, their Weverse Magazine interviews, and more.

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

Advertisement

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram