Stanning BTS Spotisode: Louis Vuitton Fashion Show and BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Kayla and Bethany catch up on the "Permission to Dance" R&B remix, the BTS boys' latest appearances, and more

Consequence Staff
August 5, 2021 | 5:40pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    This week on the Stanning BTS biweekly podcast, hosts Kayla and Bethany present a special spotisode, a series of episodes where they clean up “spots” of missed BTS content not covered in previous episodes.

    To begin with, flashback a month to fawn over the Bangtan Boys’ participation in the Louis Vuitton’s mens’ fall-winter fashion show in Seoul — and no, we’re not leaving V out! Then it’s time to revisit the group’s recent denim-clad, full-band performance as part of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Also on this spotisode, BTS’ upcoming appearance at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, the “Permission to Dance” R&B remix, their Weverse Magazine interviews, and more.

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, Kayla and Bethany mix the perfect blend of research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

Latest Stories

stanning bts permission to dance ptd live performances jimmy fallon

Stanning BTS: PTD Performances

July 22, 2021

permission to dance stanning bts

Stanning BTS: Permission to Dance

July 19, 2021

stanning bts q&a with bethany and kayla

Stanning BTS: Q&A with Hosts Kayla and Bethany

July 1, 2021

Stanning BTS Muster Sowoozoo festival livestream

Stanning BTS: Muster SOWOOZOO

June 17, 2021

 

stanning bts festa 2021 podcast songs

Stanning BTS: FESTA Songs - Past & Present

June 10, 2021

stanning bts podcast booking butter stephen colbert late show

Stanning BTS: Booked by Butter

June 2, 2021

stanning bts podcast butter billboard music awards

Stanning BTS: Butter X Billboard

May 28, 2021

butter stanning bts podcast consequence network

Stanning BTS: Smooth Like Butter

May 25, 2021

