Join the Stanning BTS Podcast’s Iconic ARMY with Our New Shirt

It’s time to enlist in the Iconic ARMY! Fans of the biweekly Consequence Podcast Network show Stanning BTS can now show their loyalty — and their fandom — by picking up the new Iconic ARMY T-shirt at the Consequence Shop.

Stanning BTS hosts Bethany and Kayla love their Iconic ARMY followers as much as their favorite band loves their own ARMY, so we’ve created this exclusive design just for them. Printed on a comfortable heater purple tee, the shirt features the Iconic ARMY logo on the front, the Stanning BTS podcast logo on the left sleeve, and a trio of hearts on the back neck area.

And because Stanning BTS is all about spreading that love around, a portion of proceeds from this shirt will be donated to UNICEF’s LOVE MYSELF campaign, which helps children and teens around the world lead safe and healthy lives without the fear of violence.

So sign up for the Iconic ARMY by snagging this new Stanning BTS T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button ahead.

Also, make sure you subscribe to and follow the Stanning BTS podcast at the links below, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding all our programming.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram