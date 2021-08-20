Menu
Join the Stanning BTS Podcast’s Iconic ARMY with Our New Shirt

We're your super fandom for the Consequence Podcast Network series

Stanning BTS Iconic ARMY t-shirt
August 20, 2021 | 1:35pm ET

    It’s time to enlist in the Iconic ARMY! Fans of the biweekly Consequence Podcast Network show Stanning BTS can now show their loyalty — and their fandom — by picking up the new Iconic ARMY T-shirt at the Consequence Shop.

    Stanning BTS hosts Bethany and Kayla love their Iconic ARMY followers as much as their favorite band loves their own ARMY, so we’ve created this exclusive design just for them. Printed on a comfortable heater purple tee, the shirt features the Iconic ARMY logo on the front, the Stanning BTS podcast logo on the left sleeve, and a trio of hearts on the back neck area.

    And because Stanning BTS is all about spreading that love around, a portion of proceeds from this shirt will be donated to UNICEF’s LOVE MYSELF campaign, which helps children and teens around the world lead safe and healthy lives without the fear of violence.

    So sign up for the Iconic ARMY by snagging this new Stanning BTS T-shirt at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button ahead.

    Also, make sure you subscribe to and follow the Stanning BTS podcast at the links below, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding all our programming.

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

stanning bts ship sope

Stanning BTS 'Shipisode: SOPE

August 19, 2021

stanning bts louis vuitton fashion show bbc radio 1

Stanning BTS Spotisode: Louis Vuitton Fashion Show and BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

August 5, 2021

stanning bts permission to dance ptd live performances jimmy fallon

Stanning BTS: PTD Performances

July 22, 2021

permission to dance stanning bts

Stanning BTS: Permission to Dance

July 19, 2021

 

stanning bts q&a with bethany and kayla

Stanning BTS: Q&A with Hosts Kayla and Bethany

July 1, 2021

Stanning BTS Muster Sowoozoo festival livestream

Stanning BTS: Muster SOWOOZOO

June 17, 2021

stanning bts festa 2021 podcast songs

Stanning BTS: FESTA Songs - Past & Present

June 10, 2021

stanning bts podcast booking butter stephen colbert late show

Stanning BTS: Booked by Butter

June 2, 2021

