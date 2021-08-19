Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stanning BTS ‘Shipisode: SOPE

Kayla and Bethany discuss BTS members Suga and J-Hope's iconic friendship

stanning bts ship sope
Stanning BTS: SOPE (J-Hope and Suga), photos courtesy of BigHit Music
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
August 19, 2021 | 12:16pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    In this episode of the Stanning BTS podcast, Kayla and Bethany celebrate the iconic duo of J-Hope and Suga, aka SOPE. Every interpersonal relationship in BTS is special, and SOPE is no exception!

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Join us as we talk about the pair’s personalities, the energy they share during SOPE song transitions, and a multitude of their interactions from their content over the years.

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast that covers anything and everything having to do with BTS and ARMY. In each episode, hosts Kayla and Bethany find the perfect balance between research and fangirl. They take a deep dive into lyrics during album reviews, theorize over music videos, and sometimes even retell a favorite fan-fic. Really, no BTS topic is off limits. Join the iconic ARMY to fan-out, laugh, and learn a little bit along the way.

    Keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming.

    Advertisement

    Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Latest Stories

stanning bts louis vuitton fashion show bbc radio 1

Stanning BTS Spotisode: Louis Vuitton Fashion Show and BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

August 5, 2021

stanning bts permission to dance ptd live performances jimmy fallon

Stanning BTS: PTD Performances

July 22, 2021

permission to dance stanning bts

Stanning BTS: Permission to Dance

July 19, 2021

stanning bts q&a with bethany and kayla

Stanning BTS: Q&A with Hosts Kayla and Bethany

July 1, 2021

 

Stanning BTS Muster Sowoozoo festival livestream

Stanning BTS: Muster SOWOOZOO

June 17, 2021

stanning bts festa 2021 podcast songs

Stanning BTS: FESTA Songs - Past & Present

June 10, 2021

stanning bts podcast booking butter stephen colbert late show

Stanning BTS: Booked by Butter

June 2, 2021

stanning bts podcast butter billboard music awards

Stanning BTS: Butter X Billboard

May 28, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS 'Shipisode: SOPE

Menu Shop Search Sale