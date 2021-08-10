Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Tour Dates: “I Want Everyone to Be Safe and Healthy”

"While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious"

Stevie Nicks asks people to wear mask and become spiritual warriors
Stevie Nicks
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 10, 2021 | 5:40pm ET

    Stevie Nicks no longer plans to hit the road in 2021 due to concerns over the rising number of COVID cases.

    The Fleetwood Mac singer was scheduled to appear at a number of festivals this fall, including BottleRock Napa Valley, Austin City Limits, and Jazz Aspen Festival. Nicks was also booked to play this year’s New Orleans Jazz Fest, but that event was already canceled earlier in the week.

    “These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” Nicks added. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

    If only people had heeded Nicks’ advice way back in April and masked up.

    Stay safe and mask up. Better yet, grab a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic. For a limited time, we’re offering 50% off all mask designs.

    Advertisement

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

de la soul back catalog streaming services

De La Soul Announce Their Full Catalog Is Coming to Streaming Services This Year

August 10, 2021

Fred Durst Action Figure

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Was Outbid for a Bootleg "Dad" Action Figure of Himself

August 10, 2021

gwar documentary premiere

GWAR Announce Premiere of Feature-Length Documentary This Is GWAR

August 10, 2021

Limp Bizkit explain tour cancellation

Fred Durst Explains Limp Bizkit's Tour Cancellation: "The System Is Still Very Flawed"

August 10, 2021

 

The Weeknd Take My Breath extended version stream new song single music video, photo via YouTube

The Weeknd Shares Extended Version of "Take My Breath": Stream

August 10, 2021

Sigur Rós Anti-Anxiety CBD Tincture Line EXHALE

Sigur Rós Launch New Anti-Anxiety CBD Tincture Line

August 10, 2021

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Go Get a Tattoo

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Premiere New Single "Go Get a Tattoo": Stream

August 10, 2021

music festival mask

Bonnaroo 2021 to Require COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Festival

August 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Tour Dates: "I Want Everyone to Be Safe and Healthy"

Menu Shop Search Sale