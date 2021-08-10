Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Tour Dates: “I Want Everyone to Be Safe and Healthy”

Stevie Nicks no longer plans to hit the road in 2021 due to concerns over the rising number of COVID cases.

The Fleetwood Mac singer was scheduled to appear at a number of festivals this fall, including BottleRock Napa Valley, Austin City Limits, and Jazz Aspen Festival. Nicks was also booked to play this year’s New Orleans Jazz Fest, but that event was already canceled earlier in the week.

“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made,” Nicks said in a statement. “I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.”

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” Nicks added. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

If only people had heeded Nicks’ advice way back in April and masked up.

