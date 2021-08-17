Menu
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Announce Fall 2021 Co-Headlining Tour

STP will also embark on their own headlining run immediately afterward

Stone Temple Pilots and Bush 2021 tour
Stone Temple Pilots / Bush
August 17, 2021 | 1:47pm ET

    Two bands from the heyday of ’90s alternative rock, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush, are joining forces for a co-headlining 2021 US tour.

    The run will set off September 30th in Mesa, Arizona, and wrap up October 17th in Oklahoma City. Black Map and Devora will provide support.

    A press release promises an “an unforgettable night of music,” with each band taking turns closing out the night in various cities.

    Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, August 20th, at 10 a.m. local venue time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Thursday. A limited amount of $20 tickets are available for certain dates.

    In addition to the dates with Bush, Stone Temple Pilots will hit the road on their own headlining run from October 18th through November 9th, with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown opening. Tickets for the those dates also go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.

    Stone Temple Pilots’ most recent studio release is 2020’s Perdida, which featured an array of acoustic numbers largely employing vintage instruments. The band also celebrated the 25th anniversary of Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop with a special box set, Tiny Music…Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop: Super Deluxe Edition. STP bassist Robert DeLeo recently spoke about the resissue and more while guesting on Consequence‘s Kyle Meredith With… podcast

    Meanwhile, Bush released their latest record, The Kingdom, in May 2020. Frontman Gavin Rossdale was a guest on Kyle Meredith With… last year to discuss the album.

    kyle meredith with robert deleo of stone temple pilots phoot amy harris
    Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo on 25 Years of Tiny Music…Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop

    In other news, Rossdale stars in the new Lionsgate thriller Habit alongside Bella Thorne and Paris Jackson. The film hits theaters and home streaming services August 20th, and arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on August 24th.

    See the tour dates for both the co-headlining run and STP’s own headlining jaunt below, followed by the trailer for the movie Habit, co-starring Gavin Rossdale.

    Stone Temple Pilots and Bush 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
    09/30 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre ^
    10/01 – El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center *
    10/03 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
    10/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square ^
    10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^
    10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^
    10/09 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre (STP show only) ^ #
    10/11 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^
    10/12 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre ^
    10/14 – Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Casino ^
    10/15 – Brandon, MO @ Brandon Amphitheatre ^
    10/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre (KATT Radio Show) %

    ^ = $20 tickets available
    # = Stone Temple Pilots only
    * = Free admission show
    % = Tickets starting at $25

    Stone Temple Pilots 2021 Tour Dates with Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown:
    10/18 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion Ballroom
    10/20 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Power House
    10/22 – Ashwaubenon, WI @ EPIC Event Center
    10/23 – East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt
    10/26 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
    10/27 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
    10/29 – Waterloo, NY @ del Lago Resort & Casino
    10/30 – Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway
    10/31 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *
    11/02 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
    11/03 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
    11/05 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
    11/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    11/07 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
    11/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
    11/11 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

    * = no Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

    Bush STP Poster

