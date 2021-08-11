Menu
Styx’s James Young on Rock Leading Listeners in a Positive Direction

The guitarist talks Crash of the Crown, Paradise Theatre, and the band's 50th anniversary plans

kyle meredith with styx podcast interview
Kyle Meredith with Styx, photo by Jason Powell
Consequence Staff
August 11, 2021 | 1:25pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS 

    STYX’s James “JY” Young catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Crash of the Crown, a socially reflective new LP from the Chicago-born rock band.

    Related Video

    The guitarist takes us through an album that musically resonates with every era of the band, and Tommy Shaw’s lyrics that show a responsibility to lead listeners in a positive direction while singing about some of the atrocities of the past few years. Young also reflects on his own playing, how his guitar furthers the songs’ stories, and his early fandom for Jimi Hendrix.

    The two also discuss this year being the 40th anniversary of Paradise Theatre and how it still speaks to today, and how the group will be celebrating their 50th anniversary next year.

    Stream the interview with STYX’s James Young above, or via the YouTube player below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… at the links above, and be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our series.

