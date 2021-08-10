Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Release New Singles “Back to Oz” and “Fictional California”: Stream

The latest previews of their upcoming collaborative LP, A Beginner's Mind

Sufjan Stevens Back to Oz music video Angelo De Augustine Fictional California stream new song single Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine, artwork courtesy of artists
Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine, artwork courtesy of artists
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 10, 2021 | 11:49am ET

    Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have shared two singles from their upcoming collaborative album, A Beginner’s Mind. The first track is called “Back to Oz” and it comes with a touching animated music video. The second is an acoustic number titled “Fictional California.” Check them both out below.

    Musically, “Back to Oz” is a stirring number full of layered vocal harmonies and reverb-laden guitar hooks. “All my life was calling/ All my dreams were buried away/ You love me but you don’t know me/ In due time you’ll throw it away,” sings Stevens. Come the chorus, that downtrodden mood takes a turn for a more joyful, rousing, percussion-filled burst of sunlight. There’s even a soulful guitar solo thrown in for good measure, too.

    In the song’s accompanying music video, created by Straight to Tell, we see a girl hold her stuffed animal tightly as she falls asleep in bed. Soon, the two are transported into a vibrant world dotted with imaginary creatures, spiraling vines, and magical lands that the two explore. Eventually, the hand-drawn animation style gives way to a psychedelic claymation graphic that absorbs her stuffed animal. When she awakes from the dream, she discovers that her beloved pal is gone, replaced by a lone button.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “This was a song that I had written mostly at home in California,” explained Angelo in a press release. “We finished its lyrics after watching Return to Oz. The words reference an erosion of a central character’s internal reality. A loss of innocence is the impetus for a journey to find inner truth. In the film, Dorothy returns to the world of Oz to find its landscape in ruins and its citizens frozen in stone. Only she can find the ruby slippers and return peace to Oz. Only we can save ourselves, but we first have to remember who we truly are.”

    “Angelo is mostly known for his intimate home recordings; his music is quiet and confessional,” added Sufjan. “So for ‘Back to Oz’ we decided to go for something flashier. The song has a fun guitar groove, so we gave it some bass and drums, and Angelo even recorded his first electric guitar solo. It’s a sad song — being mostly about disillusionment — but it has a great party vibe too.”

    Sufjan Stevens Convocations Album Review
     Editor's Pick
    Sufjan Stevens Delves into the Sounds of Grief on Convocations: Review

    “Fictional California” is more stripped-back and gentle by comparison. It sees Stevens and De Augustine crooning atop acoustic guitar, glockenspiel, and vocal harmonies in the background. Fans of Stevens’ early solo material will be pleased, as t sounds like it could be easily tucked into Seven Swans or Michigan.

    Advertisement

    Stevens and De Augustine both have soothing, falsetto-reaching voices that complement one another perfectly, and so far every single they’ve shared so far is proof of such. The two Asthmatic Kitty labelmates previously teased A Beginner’s Mind with cuts “Reach Out” and “Olympus.” Last year, they joined forces for a standalone single called “Blue” as well, which won’t appear on the LP.

    A Beginner’s Mind is scheduled to hit record stores on September 24th via Asthmatic Kitty. Pre-orders for their collaborative album are still ongoing over at the label’s website. During the wait until then, revisit our review of Stevens’ Convocations, a five volume collection of instrumental music released back in May.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Go Get a Tattoo

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes Premiere Video for New Single "Go Get a Tattoo": Stream

August 10, 2021

cherry glazerr soft drink new song video stream

Cherry Glazerr Share New Song "Soft Drink": Stream

August 10, 2021

big theif share two new songs little things and sparrow stream

Big Thief Share Two New Singles "Little Things" and "Sparrow": Stream

August 10, 2021

Toyah and Robert I Touch Myself

Toyah Seductively Serenades Robert Fripp with Divinyls' "I Touch Myself": Watch

August 8, 2021

 

Foxing Draw Down the Moon stream new album song music single record apple music spotify, photo by Hayden Molinarolo

Foxing Share New Album Draw Down the Moon: Stream

August 6, 2021

Aimee Mann Queens of the Summer Hotel stream new album song single Suicide Is Murder music video Amy Man, photo via YouTube/MMXXI SuperEgo Records

Aimee Mann Announces New Album Queens of the Summer Hotel, Shares Song: Stream

August 6, 2021

kam-bu new album black on black stuck song single music video stream rachel chinouriri

Kam-Bu Announces New EP Black on Black, Shares "Stuck": Stream

August 6, 2021

Sparks Release Annette Soundtrack Featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard: Stream

August 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine Release New Singles "Back to Oz" and "Fictional California": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale