Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Box Office Champ: Sylvester Stallone Has Had a No. 1 Movie in Six Consecutive Decades

His stellar box office run began with 1976's Rocky and continues with 2021's The Suicide Squad

sylvester stallone no 1 box office six decades
Rambo: First Blood Part II (Tri-Star Pictures), poster for Rocky, and The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 13, 2021 | 12:55pm ET

    Sylvester Stallone turned in a gloriously fishy performance in The Suicide Squad, and he hasn’t jumped the shark yet. After James Gunn’s anti-hero caper took the top spot at the box office, the Italian Stallion now has a No. 1 film in six straight decades.

    As Deadline notes, Stallone actually has 20 different films that have reached No. 1 for at least a week, in a dizzying filmography that spans 46 flicks. Along the way, he’s spilled gallons of fake blood in earnest performances that have been anything but Sly.

    He first climbed to the top with 1976’s Rocky, and he did it again with 1982’s First Blood, 1993’s Demolition Man, 2001’s Driven, 2010’s The Expendables, and now, 2021’s The Suicide Squad in which he voiced King Shark, just to name a few.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Up next for Stallone is the superhero film Samaritan, directed by Julius Avery and due out in 2022. And considering the great shape that the 75-year-old is in — and the number of blockbuster franchises he anchors — it’s not out of the question for him to hit No. 1 in a seventh decade sometime in the 2030s.

Latest Stories

Jennifer Hudson Interview

Jennifer Hudson on Bringing Aretha Franklin (And Her Voice) to Life in Respect: "I Grew Up Singing" Those Songs

August 13, 2021

una stubbs obituary sherlock

R.I.P. Una Stubbs, Sherlock, EastEnders, and Till Death Do Us Part Actress Dead at 84

August 12, 2021

arnold schwarzenegger slams anti-vaxxers covid interview screw your freedom

Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls BS On Anti-Vax Excuses: "Screw Your Freedom"

August 12, 2021

The Nowhere Inn

St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein Share Trailer for Metafictional Rock Doc The Nowhere Inn: Watch

August 12, 2021

 

taika waititi star wars feels very me movie

Taika Waititi's Star Wars Script "Feels Very Me"

August 11, 2021

Nicolas Cage Has a Bomb on His Dick in Prisoners of the Ghostland Trailer: Watch

and August 11, 2021

Respect Movie Review

With Expected Biopic Cheese, Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute to the Queen in Respect: Review

August 11, 2021

idris elba knuckles sonic the hedgehog 2 cast

Idris Elba Will Voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

August 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Box Office Champ: Sylvester Stallone Has Had a No. 1 Movie in Six Consecutive Decades

Menu Shop Search Sale