System of a Down Announce Additional 2021 Shows with Faith No More and Russian Circles

System of a Down have announced three new US shows with Faith No More and Russian Circles. The new gigs come in addition to a previously scheduled two-night stand in Los Angeles, also featuring the three bands.

The newly announced concerts take place October 15th in Las Vegas; October 16th in Fresno, California; and October 18th in Oakland, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (August 13th) via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday (August 11th) at 10 a.m. PT.

The shows will lead up to the aforementioned concerts on October 22nd and 23rd at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Those gigs were originally set to take place in May of 2020, but were initially rescheduled for May 2021 and then postponed again until October 2021 due to the pandemic. In addition to System of a Down, Faith No More, and Russian Circles, the two L.A. shows will also feature Korn and Helmet.

Last year, System of a Down released their first new songs in 15 years — “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” — to raise funds for Armenia and its neighboring state of Artsakh, which had come under attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In an interview with Heavy Consequence earlier this year, singer Serj Tankian left the door open to more new music from System in the future. “I’m really proud of the work that we’ve done with System of a Down, and it does give me hope that one day we might be able to get it together and do something again together,” he told us. “I think we were able to do it because we were able to put aside our philosophies and our creative differences even, and just go, ‘Who’s got a song that’ll work?,’ because at this point it’s just a weapon for truth and not about us.”

Faith No More, meanwhile, recently announced a handful of September headlining gigs scheduled around their appearances at Riot Fest and Knotfest Iowa.

See System of a Down’s updated itinerary below.

System of a Down 2021 Tour Dates:

10/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

10/16 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center *

10/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^

* = w/ Faith No More and Russian Circles

^ = w/ Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and Russian Circles

