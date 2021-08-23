Menu
SZA Shares Three New Songs, “Joni,” “I Hate You,” and “Nightbird”: Stream

The three "random thoughts" were dropped on an anonymous SoundCloud account

SZA, photo courtesy of artist
August 23, 2021 | 12:05pm ET

    SZA has shared a three pack of new tracks: “Joni,” “I Hate You,” and “Nightbird.”

    The songs, or as SZA called them “random thoughts,” were dumped onto an anonymous SoundCloud that lists “.” as the owner. According to the artist’s posts on social media, she was inspired to share the tracks when her astrology reader told her that “Tomorrow is the day for you.”

    Stream all three cuts — which certainly feel more like completed songs than unfinished concepts — below.

    Related Video

    Fans will instantly notice that none of the new tracks are “Shirt,” the single SZA has been teasing since at least March. We’re still awaiting word on her proper follow-up to 2017’s Ctrlbut it’s good to see her back putting fresh solo sounds into the world. Previously, she released her Ty Dolla $ign collaboration, “Hit Different,” last fall, and followed that with “Good Days” featuring Jacob Collier in December.

    Since then, SZA has also collabed with Doja Cat on the hit “Kiss Me More,” and appeared on Isaiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning LP. She’s also set to make an appearance on James Blake’s upcoming album, Friends That Break Your Heart, due out September 10th.

