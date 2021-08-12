Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Script “Feels Very Me”

Waititi added of the film, "It’s still in the 'EXT. SPACE' stage"

taika waititi star wars feels very me movie
Taika Waititi, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 11, 2021 | 8:42pm ET

    A long time ago (May 2020) in a galaxy far, far away (San Francisco), Lucasfilm confirmed that Taika Waititi would be handed the reins of his own Star Wars feature film. Now, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Jojo Rabbit has offered an update on the flick, telling Wired that the new movie “feels very me.”

    There’s reason to feel optimistic. His direction for Thor: Ragnarok brought some humor to the God of Thunder, and he’s already comfortable in the Star Wars universe, having helmed the Season 1 finale of The Mandalorian. But fans ready to go out and see his take on Jedi and smugglers shouldn’t jump to hyperspace just yet. Waititi said of the script, “It’s still in the ‘EXT. SPACE’ stage. But we’ve got a story. I’m really excited by it because it feels very me.”

    That doesn’t mean out-and-out silliness, even if Waititi is very comfortable in comedy. “I tend to go down that little sincerity alleyway in my films,” he said. “I like to fool the viewer into thinking ‘ha it’s this’ and then them going, ‘Damn it, you made me feel something!’”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Elsewhere in the interview, he spoke about his co-starring role in Free Guyas well as his approach to the recently-wrapped Thor: Love and Thunder, saying “What I wanted to do from the beginning was to ask: ‘What are people expecting the least from this franchise?’ Oh, I know – a full-blown love story!”

    Besides that, Waititi’s new FX show Reservation Dogs just debuted, his in-the-works Flash Gordon has been retooled as a live action film, and he’s busy reimagining Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Netflix while playing Blackbeard for HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death.

Latest Stories

Nicolas Cage Has a Bomb on His Dick in Prisoners of the Ghostland Trailer: Watch

and August 11, 2021

Respect Movie Review

With Expected Biopic Cheese, Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute to the Queen in Respect: Review

August 11, 2021

idris elba knuckles sonic the hedgehog 2 cast

Idris Elba Will Voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2

August 10, 2021

Chet Hanks anti-vaxxer video covid-19 instagram vaccine coronavirus post story Tom Hanks son child guy, photo via Instagram/@ChetHanx

Chet Hanks Is an Anti-Vaxxer Despite His Parents Getting COVID-19 Last Year

August 10, 2021

 

Wes Anderson Margot Robbie movie new film cast members actors title name Margot Robbie (photo by Eva Rinaldi) and Wes Anderson (photo by John Rasimus)

Margot Robbie Joins Cast of Wes Anderson's Next Movie

August 10, 2021

john lithgow martin scorsese killers of the flower moon

John Lithgow Joins Increasingly Ludicrous Cast for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon

August 10, 2021

gwar documentary premiere

GWAR Announce Premiere of Feature-Length Documentary This Is GWAR

August 10, 2021

amc theater warner bros 45 day theatrical window

Warner Bros. and AMC Announce Deal for 45-Day Theatrical Window in 2022

August 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taika Waititi's Star Wars Script "Feels Very Me"

Menu Shop Search Sale