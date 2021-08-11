Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tasha Unveils New Song “Lake Superior”: Stream

Plus, she announced a North American tour

tasha lake superior new song video stream
Tasha, photo by Alexa Viscius
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 11, 2021 | 11:45am ET

    Chicago singer Tasha has released “Lake Superior,” a moving, introspective new song dedicated to the matriarchs in her family. To accompany the track, she also announced a North American tour.

    “Lake Superior” finds Tasha delicately singing over a strumming guitar, as she wistfully remembers a day at the titular lake. “Do you remember/ That warm fall day,” she recalls. “We brought Grandma’s ashes/ Up to Lake Superior.” Later on, she expresses regret for not opening up to her mother back then with lyrics like, “But I do/ Wish I told you/ You’re the bravest one of us all.”

    In a statement, Tasha shared her inspiration for “Lake Superior.” She explained, “I think this song is my way of being there for my mom and telling her I’m there for her, even if it’s a few years too late.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Watch the music video, directed and edited by Ashley Guerrero and Tasha Viets-VanLear, below.

    Spanning November and December, Tasha’s tour will feature opening acts including Mini Trees and S. Raekwon. Following a two-night residency at Chicago’s Sleeping Village, Tasha will make stops in cities like Montreal, Brooklyn, and Nashville. Purchase tickets via her website starting Friday, August 13th at 10 a.m. local time.  Check out Tasha’s full touring schedule below.

    annual report 2018 top songs Tasha Unveils New Song Lake Superior: Stream
     Editor's Pick
    Top 50 Songs of 2018

    In 2018, Tasha broke out with her excellent debut album, Alone at Last. After touring behind the project, she returned with “But There’s Still the Moon” last April. More recently, her melancholy “Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close?” arrived earlier this year.

    Advertisement

    Tasha 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/09 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Summer Session
    11/13 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village ^
    11/20 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #
    11/29 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *
    11/30 — Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *
    12/02 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount $
    12/03 — Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 *
    12/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *
    12/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos *
    12/08 — Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance *
    12/09 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *
    12/10 — Richmond, VA @ The Camel *
    12/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *
    12/13 — Nashville, TN @ The East Room *
    12/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi *
    12/15 — Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern *

    * = w/ Mini Trees and S. Raekwon
    ^ = w/ Christelle Bofale
    # = w/ Fran
    $ = supporting Alice Phoebe Lou

    tasha 2021 tour dates poster

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Kaytranada 2021 tour dates North American concerts live show gig ticket concert tickets, photo by Liam MacRae

Kaytranada Announces 2021 North American Tour

August 11, 2021

whitney announce 2021 US tour dates

Whitney Announce 2021 US Tour Dates

August 11, 2021

lala lala color of the pool music video new single stream north american tour dates

Lala Lala Drops "Color of the Pool," Announces North American Tour: Stream

August 11, 2021

yola 2022 tour dates stand for myself

Yola Announces 2022 Headline Tour Dates

August 10, 2021

 

System of a Down Faith No More Russian Circles shows

System of a Down Announce Additional 2021 Shows with Faith No More and Russian Circles

August 9, 2021

Lynyrd Skynyrd Rickey Medlocke COVID

Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Tour Dates Following Rickey Medlocke's COVID-19 Diagnosis

August 8, 2021

finneas optimist debut album a concert six months from now north american tour dates stream

FINNEAS Announces Debut Album Optimist, Drops "A Concert Six Months From Now": Stream

August 5, 2021

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones, photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Charlie Watts to Miss The Rolling Stones' US Tour After Medical Procedure

August 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tasha Unveils New Song "Lake Superior": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale