Taylor Swift Reveals Bonus Tracks for Red (Taylor’s Version), Including Phoebe Bridgers Collaboration

Taylor Swift’s upcoming re-release of Red will boast several bonus tracks, including a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers and a 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

Swift coyly revealed the bonus cuts via a teaser video featuring jumbled song titles. Their actual titles and featured collaborators were then confirmed by the album’s pre-save website.

Across 10 songs there are collaborations with Bridgers (“Nothing New”), Chris Stapleton (“I Bet You Thing About Me”), and Ed Sheeran (“Run”). There’s also a 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and her own her solo recordings of the 2016 Little Big Town single “Better Man” and 2018 Sugarland single “Babe.” See the full tracklist below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Red (Taylor’s Version) is set for release on November 9th. Swift previously released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), her re-recording of her 2008 sophomore LP, back in April. Both albums were re-recorded by Swift in a bid to regain control of her catalog after Scooter Braun bought and then sold the rights to those master recordings.

Red (Taylor’s Version) Bonus Tracks:

01. Ronan

02. Better Man

03. Nothing New (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

04. Babe

05. Message In A Bottle

06. I Bet You Think About Me (feat. Chris Stapleton)

07. Forever Winter

08. Run (feat. Ed Sheeran)

09. The Very First Night

10. All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)