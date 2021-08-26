The Beatles Announce Enormous Let It Be Reissue with 41 Unreleased Tracks

For an album called Let It Be, The Beatles have done an awful lot of tinkering over the years, including the alternative 2003 mix Let It Be… Naked, a 2009 remastering, and an additional 2015 remastering of the title track for inclusion in Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War. But with the LP’s recording process getting a fresh look in Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back, the band is returning to the well for a truly massive new reissue. This special edition of Let It Be includes 41 previously-unreleased tracks, and will be available in digital and physical editions October 15th.

The songs that would eventually land on Let It Be were originally written for a record called Get Back in 1968 and 1969. Due to some disagreements about the mixes by engineer Glyn Johns, the project was shelved, as The Beatles moved on to recording Abbey Road. The infamous producer Phil Spector would eventually step in and finish the project, overseeing the name change to Let It Be, finishing the mixing, swapping out the song “Don’t Let Me Down,” and putting in “Across the Universe.” For these reasons, Let It Be came out in 1970 just a few months after The Beatles broke up, even though it had been recorded before the Abbey Road sessions.

The new Let It Be special edition is available in a variety of sizes and formats, but all boast a 2021 stereo remastering. The headliners are definitely the super deluxe packages, which comes with either five CDs and one Blu-ray, or four LPs and one EP. These include the remastered 12 tracks of Let It Be; 27 unreleased outtakes, studio jams, and rehearsals, including moments taken from the legendary final concert on the rooftop of Savile Row Apple Corps headquarters; and the 14-track 1969 Get Back LP, featuring newly remastered versions of Glyn Johns’ original mixes. Some of these songs received some radio play, and several were widely bootlegged, but this will be the first time they’ve been given an official release.

Whether choosing CDs or vinyl, super deluxe buyers will get a 105-page hardbound book. In addition to rare and previously unpublished photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney, the book contains a foreword by Paul McCartney; an intro from Giles Martin, son of producer and so-called “fifth Beatle” George Martin; a remembrance provided by Glyn Johns; and an essay from author and journalist John Harris. The book is said to be presented “scrapbook style,” and also includes letters, session notes, handwritten lyrics, and more.

“I had always thought the original film Let It Be was pretty sad as it dealt with the break-up of our band, but the new film shows the camaraderie and love the four of us had between us,” Paul McCartney wrote in his foreword for the book. “It also shows the wonderful times we had together, and combined with the newly remastered Let It Be album, stands as a powerful reminder of this time. It’s how I want to remember The Beatles.”

Besides super deluxe, a 26-track deluxe version and a 12-track standard edition will also be available.

As a preview of the October 15th release, The Beatles have shared a new trailer for the special edition releases, which like the hardbound book is presented scrapbook style, as well as the 2021 stereo mix of “Let It Be,” the “Don’t Let Me Down” rooftop take, and the new remastered version of John Glyn’s 1969 mix of “For You Blue.” Check out the trailer and songs, as well as the super deluxe artwork and tracklisting, below.

Pre-orders for the Let It Be special editions are ongoing. Peter Jackson’s Get Back will air in three parts on Disney+ over Thanksgiving weekend, November 25th, 26th, and 27th.

In other nostalgic Beatles news, George Harrison’s solo album All Things Must Pass just got a massive 50th anniversary reissue, and Paul McCartney’s upcoming book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present will include never-before-seen lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song.

Let It Be Special Edition Super Deluxe Artwork:

Let It Be Special Edition Super Deluxe CD Tracklist:

CD1: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

01. Two of Us

02. Dig a Pony

03. Across the Universe

04. I Me Mine

05. Dig It

06. Let It Be

07. Maggie Mae

08. I’ve Got a Feeling

09. One After 909

10. The Long and Winding Road

11. For You Blue

12. Get Back

CD2: Get Back – Apple Sessions

01. Morning Camera (Speech – mono) / Two Of Us (Take 4)

02. Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You (Mono)

03. Can You Dig It?

04. I Don’t Know Why I’m Moaning (Speech – mono)

05. For You Blue (Take 4)

06. Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

07. I’ve Got a Feeling (Take 10)

08. Dig a Pony (Take 14)

09. Get Back (Take 19)

10. Like Making an Album? (Speech)

11. One After 909 (Take 3)

12. Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

13. The Long and Winding Road (Take 19)

14. Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)

CD3: Get Back – Rehearsals and Apple Jams

01. On the Day Shift Now (Speech – mono) / All Things Must Pass (Rehearsals – mono)

02. Concentrate on the Sound (mono)

03. Gimme Some Truth (Rehearsal – mono)

04. I Me Mine (Rehearsal – mono)

05. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Rehearsal)

06. Polythene Pam (Rehearsal – mono)

07. Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal – mono)

08. Oh! Darling (Jam)

09. Get Back (Take 8)

10. The Walk (Jam)

11. Without a Song (Jam) – Billy Preston with John and Ringo

12. Something (Rehearsal – mono)

13. Let It Be (Take 28)

CD4: Get Back LP – 1969 Glyn Johns Mix

01. One After 909

02. I’m Ready (aka Rocker) / Save The Last Dance For Me / Don’t Let Me Down

03. Don’t Let Me Down

04. Dig a Pony

05. I’ve Got A Feeling

06. Get Back

07. For You Blue

08. Teddy Boy

09. Two of Us

10. Maggie Mae

11. Dig It

12. Let It Be

13. The Long and Winding Road

14. Get Back (Reprise)

CD5: Let It Be EP

01. Across the Universe (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

02. I Me Mine (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

03. Don’t Let Me Down (new mix of original single version)

04. Let It Be (new mix of original single version)

Let It Be Special Edition Super Deluxe Vinyl Tracklist:

LP One: Let It Be (new stereo mix of original album)

Side 1

01. Two of Us

02. Dig a Pony

03. Across the Universe

04. I Me Mine

05. Dig It

06. Let It Be

07. Maggie Mae

Side 2

01. I’ve Got a Feeling

02. One After 909

03. The Long and Winding Road

04. For You Blue

05. Get Back

LP Two: Get Back – Apple Sessions

Side 1

01. Morning Camera (Speech – mono) / Two Of Us (Take 4)

02. Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You (Mono)

03. Can You Dig It?

04. Don’t Know Why I’m Moaning (Speech – mono)

05. For You Blue (Take 4)

06. Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

07. I’ve Got a Feeling (Take 10)

Side 2

01. Dig a Pony (Take 14)

02. Get Back (Take 19)

03. Like Making an Album? (Speech)

04. One After 909 (Take 3)

05. Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

06. The Long and Winding Road (Take 19)

07. Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)

LP Three: Get Back – Rehearsals and Apple Jams

Side 1

01. On the Day Shift Now (Speech – mono) / All Things Must Pass (Rehearsals – mono)

02. Concentrate on the Sound (mono)

03. Gimme Some Truth (Rehearsal – mono)

04. I Me Mine (Rehearsal – mono)

05. She Came in Through The Bathroom Window (Rehearsal)

06. Polythene Pam (Rehearsal – mono)

07. Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal – mono)

Side 2

01. Oh! Darling (Jam)

02. Get Back (Take 8)

03. The Walk (Jam)

04. Without a Song (Jam) – Billy Preston with John and Ringo

05. Something (Rehearsal – mono)

06. Let It Be (Take 28)

LP Four: Get Back LP – 1969 Glyn Johns Mix

Side 1

01. One After 909

02. I’m Ready (aka Rocker) / Save The Last Dance For Me / Don’t Let Me Down

03. Don’t Let Me Down

04. Dig a Pony

05. I’ve Got a Feeling

06. Get Back

Side 2

01. For You Blue

02. Teddy Boy

03. Two of Us

04. Maggie Mae

05. Dig It

06. Let It Be

07. The Long And Winding Road

08. Get Back (Reprise)

12-Inch Let It Be EP

Side 1

01. Across the Universe (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

02. I Me Mine (unreleased Glyn Johns 1970 mix)

Side 2

01. Don’t Let Me Down (new mix of original single version)

02. Let It Be (new mix of original single version)

