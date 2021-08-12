Menu
The Darkness Buy a Sex Robot in New Song “Motorheart”: Stream

The first bit of foreplay from the band's upcoming album of the same name

the darkness motorheart new song single album announcement stream
The Darkness, photo by Simon Emmett
August 12, 2021 | 11:46am ET

    The Darkness sing of a love that will last forever — or at least, until the batteries run out — in their new song “Motorheart.” It’s the first bit of foreplay from their upcoming album of the same name, which will come on to DSPs and record stores November 19th.

    “Oh Motorheart/ Love me like a human being,” Justin Hawkins wails in his trademark falsetto. “Treat you like a queen/ Oh Motorheart/ She is literally a love machine.”

    In a statement, Hawkins said, “’Motorheart’ rocks harder than anything we’ve done before. It makes me happy and proud to crank it up and literally shake my Swiss chalet to its foundations. Dan did an awesome job on the production, it’ll take your face off, but your skull will be grinning from meatus to meatus. Please, to enjoy.”

    The accompanying lyric video shows off an animatedly curvaceous machine, while Hawkins has a bit of fun with a vacuum cleaner. Check it out below.

    The Darkness are set to tour the UK this fall, and are expected to announce a North American leg soon. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

