Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Killers Perform “Mr. Brightside” Backstage at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert: Watch

Gayle King, who filmed the performance, loudly sang along

The Killers on CNN
The Killers, photo via CNN
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 21, 2021 | 11:05pm ET

    The massive We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert was shut down early due to severe weather caused by Hurricane Henri. But before the event was officially canceled, several artists stuck around backstage, holding out hope that they’d be able to perform once the weather cleared.

    In an especially surreal scene, The Killers staged an intimate performance of “Mr. Brightside” in their dressing room backstage — which was aired live on CNN, courtesy of CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, who may or may not have been heavily intoxicated.

    CNN, which was the broadcast home of We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, had Anderson Cooper anchor the rain delay. Several of the participating artists called in via cell phone to chat with Cooper, including Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, and Elvis Costello. But the biggest highlight came when King and CNN’s Don Lemon dialed up Cooper and casually mentioned that The Killers were performing an acoustic set backstage. Cooper wisely asked the two to take video of The Killers so they could air it on CNN, and despite being employed by a competing network, King happily obliged.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    King FaceTimed The Killers’ performance of “Mr. Brightside” live on CNN, but given that she may or may not have been heavily intoxicated, most of the video was just her loudly singing over the band’s own Brandon Flowers. Lemon, meanwhile, was seen jumping up and down as if was surrounded by the crowd of 60,000 people who had been sent home hours earlier. Watch the replay below.

    Sadly, We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert was canceled before The Killers and several other major artists were able to take the main stage.

    Advertisement

     

Latest Stories

We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert canceled

NYC Homecoming Concert Canceled Due to Hurricane

August 21, 2021

Police tape

Man Dies After Falling off Balcony at Dead and Company Concert

August 21, 2021

demi lovato melon cake music video 29th birthday stream

Demi Lovato Drops "Melon Cake" Music Video for Their 29th Birthday: Watch

August 21, 2021

Travis Tritt is a douche

Travis Tritt Quotes MLK in Explaining Why Vaccine Mandates are Discriminatory

August 20, 2021

 

The Big Sleep Is Over

Rap Song of the Week: Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Declare "The Big Sleep Is Over"

August 20, 2021

Eddie Vedder Drive

Song of the Week: Eddie Vedder Delivers a Faithful Cover of R.E.M.'s "Drive"

and August 20, 2021

David Lee Roth responds to Gene Simmons

David Lee Roth Responds to Gene Simmons' Insults with 18 Middle Fingers

August 20, 2021

Kilo Kish Bloody Future stream new music video song single robot, photo via YouTube

Kilo Kish Goes '80s Retro on New Single "Bloody Future": Stream

August 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Killers Perform "Mr. Brightside" Backstage at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale