The Killers Share New Album Pressure Machine: Stream

The band's seventh studio album features a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers

the killers pressure machine new album stream
The Killers, photo by Danny Clinch
August 12, 2021 | 11:27pm ET

    The Killers have released their seventh studio album, Pressure Machine, via Island Records. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    Arriving exactly one year after the release of Imploding the Mirage, the project spans 11 tracks and includes a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers (“Runaway Horses”). Shawn Everett and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado co-produced the full-length effort, a concept LP based on stories from the residents of his Nephi, Utah hometown.

    Like countless other musicians, Brandon Flowers and co. recorded the album after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their touring plans. In an interview with Consequence, Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. explained how putting everything on hold put the band in the mindset to record Pressure Machine.

    Related Video

    “We were sort of at this apex, this point where we could actively pull the plug and decide, ‘Okay, hunker down, let’s make another record. We’re already in that mode,'” Vannucci Jr. recalled, continuing,

    “Obviously, we had this gutted feeling of not being able to play shows, but our hearts also went out to the bands, especially the baby bands who were mid-swing mid-tour trying to do this shit. It was sort of fucking us up a little bit. And putting us in a bit of a zone thinking about… what we felt before earlier in our lives…”

    Flowers spoke about creating a record centered on his small hometown and the people who live there. “I was able to just really immerse myself in those memories,” he explained. “And try to do justice to the stories that I was kind of being almost nagged by.”

    In 2022, The Killers will head out on an extensive North American tour in support of both Imploding the Mirage and Pressure Machine running from August to October. Tickets for some dates are still available at Ticketmaster, and you can sang entry to all The Killers’ upcoming gigs via the secondary market..

    Pressure Machine Artwork:

    the killers pressure machine new album artwork stream

    Pressure Machine Tracklist:
    01. West Hills
    02. Quiet Towns
    03. Terrible Thing
    04. Cody
    05. Sleepwalker
    06. Runaway Horses (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
    07. In the Car Outside
    08. In Another Life
    09. Desparate Things
    10. Pressure Machine
    11. The Getting By

