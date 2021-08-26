The King’s Man Slices, Shoots, and Beheads in NSFW Red Band Trailer: Watch

A storm is brewing and bodies fall like drops of rain in the new red band trailer for The King’s Man. The film blasts into theaters December 22nd.

The NSFW teaser sets the stage in the early 20th century, with Ralph Fiennes’ Orlando Oxford recruiting none other than Rasputin — yes, that Rasputin — to help him gain an audience with the Russian Tsar. “I only make decisions when my stomach is full or my balls are empty,” deadpans Rhys Ifans as the famous Russian mystic, leading the Duke of Oxford to quip, “Well, thank God dinner is being served.”

From there, the trailer goes gangbusters, with Fiennes’ character explaining the Kingsman’s formation as “the first independent intelligence agency” as various assassinations, warfront battles, explosions, and a uniquely timed beheading flash across the screen. There’s also a gun-sword, which is as epically deadly as it sounds. “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them,” the studio wrote in a statement describing the film’s plot.

The King’s Man also stars Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Charles Dance, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Stanley Tucci among its packed cast, and is currently slated to hit theaters nationwide this Christmas. The film marks the third entry in the dignified spy series adapted from Mark Millar and Dave Gibbon’s The Secret Service comic book, following 2015’s Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Check out the trailer below.

Back in July, the studio shared a less NSFW look at the film in its first wide-release special look, which also included interviews with the cast and director Matthew Vaughn.

