The Replacements Announce Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash Deluxe Reissue

The band's debut turns 40

the replacements announce sorry ma forgot to take out the trash 40th anniversary deluxe edition
The Replacements, photo by Greg Helgeson
August 11, 2021 | 2:09pm ET

    The Replacements are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash, with a deluxe edition reissue.

    Due out October 22th via Rhino, the new set boasts 100 tracks, 67 of which are previously unreleased rough mixes, alternate takes, and more. Along with the 4xCD/1xLP set comes a 12×12 hardcover book with rare photos and liner notes from Replacements biographer Bob Mehr and their former manager Peter Jesperson.

    In addition to remasters of the album’s original tracklist, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition) includes some of the Minneapolis band’s earliest demos as a burgeoning punk act.

    Related Video

    You can also hear the first professional live recording of the band, taken in January 1981 at Minneapolis’ iconic 7th St. Entry. That setlist includes covers of The Heartbreakers’ “I Wanna Be Loved,” Slade’s “My Town,” The Kinks’ “All Day and All of the Night,” Dave Edmunds’ “Trouble Boys,” and others.

    Preorders are ongoing now, with each order including an exclusive reproduction of the flyer from that 7th St. Entry show. See the tracklist to Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition) below.

    Last year, The Replacements reissued their 1987 classic Pleased to Meet Me. As of last summer, filmmaker Josh Boone has a biopic on the ‘Mats in the works.

    Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
    Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)
    01. Takin a Ride
    02. Careless
    03. Customer
    04. Hangin Downtown
    05. Kick Your Door Down
    06. Otto
    07. I Bought a Headache
    08. Rattlesnake
    09. I Hate Music
    10. Johnny’s Gonna Die
    11. Shiftless When Idle
    12. More Cigarettes
    13. Don’t Ask Why
    14. Somethin to Dü
    15. I’m in Trouble
    16. Love You Till Friday
    17. Shutup
    18. Raised in the City
    19. If Only You Were Lonely – B-Side

    Disc Two: Raised In The City – The Early Recordings
    01. Try Me – Demo
    02. She’s Firm – Demo
    03. Lookin for Ya – Demo
    04. Raised in the City – Demo
    05. Shutup – Demo
    06. Don’t Turn Me Down – Demo
    07. Shape Up – Demo
    08. I Hate Music – Studio Demo
    09. Careless – Studio Demo
    10. Shutup – Studio Demo
    11. Otto – Studio Demo
    12. Get On the Stick – Studio Demo
    13. Oh Baby – Studio Demo
    14. Raised In the City – Studio Demo
    15. Shiftless When Idle – Studio Demo
    16. More Cigarettes – Studio Demo
    17. You Ain’t Gotta Dance – Studio Demo
    18. Don’t Turn Me Down – Studio Demo
    19. Rattlesnake – Basement Version
    20. Takin a Ride – Basement Version
    21. Lie About Your Age – Basement Version
    22. We’ll Get Drunk/Customer – Basement Version
    23. Johnny Fast – Basement Version
    24. Mistake – Basement Version
    25. Basement Jam – Rehearsal

    Disc Three: Tape’s Rolling – Studio Outtakes, Alternates & Home Demos
    01. Careless – Alternate Version
    02. Takin a Ride – Alternate Version
    03. Shutup – Alternate Version
    04. Otto – Alternate Mix
    05. Raised in the City – Alternate Version
    06. Rattlesnake – Alternate Mix
    07. Love You Till Friday – Alternate Version
    08. Customer – Alternate Version
    09. Somethin to Dü – Alternate Version
    10. Johnny’s Gonna Die – Alternate Version
    11. I’m in Trouble – Alternate Version
    12. I Hate Music – Alternate Version
    13. We’ll Get Drunk
    14. More Cigarettes – Alternate Mix
    15. Get Lost – Instrumental
    16. Hangin Downtown – Alternate Version
    17. Shutup – Alternate Version 2
    18. Somethin to Dü – Alternate Version 2
    19. Don’t Ask Why – Alternate Mix
    20. Kick Your Door Down – Alternate Mix
    21. Love You Till Friday – Alternate Mix
    22. Johnny’s Gonna Die – Alternate Mix
    23. Like You – Outtake
    24. Get Lost – Outtake
    25. A Toe Needs a Shoe – Outtake
    26. You’re Pretty When You’re Rude – Solo Home Demo
    27. If Only You Were Lonely – Working Version/Solo Home Demo
    28. Bad Worker – Solo Home Demo
    29. You’re Getting Married – Solo Home Demo

    Disc Four: Unsuitable for Airplay – The Lost KFAI Concert (Live at the 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN, 1/23/81)
    01. Careless
    02. Takin a Ride
    03. Trouble Boys
    04. Hangin Downtown
    05. Like You
    06. Off Your Pants
    07. Get Lost
    08. Excuse Me
    09. Customer
    10.I Wanna Be Loved
    11. Mistake
    12. My Town
    13. Shiftless When Idle
    14. Oh Baby
    15. I’m in Trouble
    16. Johnny’s Gonna Die/All By Myself
    17. More Cigarettes
    18. Otto
    19. Don’t Ask Why
    20. Slow Down
    21. Somethin to Dü
    22. Love You Till Friday
    23. Raised in the City
    24. Rattlesnake
    25. All Day and All of the Night
    26. I Hate Music
    27. Shutup

    LP: Deliberate Noise – The Alternate Sorry Ma… Vinyl Tracklist
    Side One
    01. Takin a Ride – Alternate Version
    02. Careless – Alternate Version
    03. Customer – Alternate Version
    04. Hangin Downtown – Alternate Version
    05. Kick Your Door Down – Alternate Mix
    06. Otto – Alternate Mix
    07. I Bought a Headache – Alternate Mix
    08. Rattlesnake – Alternate Mix
    09. I Hate Music – Studio Demo

    Side Two
    01. Johnny’s Gonna Die – Alternate Mix
    02. Shiftless When Idle – Studio Demo
    03. More Cigarettes – Alternate Mix
    04. Don’t Ask Why – Alternate Mix
    05. Somethin to Dü – Alternate Version 2
    06. I’m in Trouble – Alternate Version
    07. Love You Till Friday – Alternate Mix
    08. Shutup – Alternate Version
    09. Raised in the City – Alternate Version

