The Replacements Announce Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash Deluxe Reissue

The Replacements are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash, with a deluxe edition reissue.

Due out October 22th via Rhino, the new set boasts 100 tracks, 67 of which are previously unreleased rough mixes, alternate takes, and more. Along with the 4xCD/1xLP set comes a 12×12 hardcover book with rare photos and liner notes from Replacements biographer Bob Mehr and their former manager Peter Jesperson.

In addition to remasters of the album’s original tracklist, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition) includes some of the Minneapolis band’s earliest demos as a burgeoning punk act.

You can also hear the first professional live recording of the band, taken in January 1981 at Minneapolis’ iconic 7th St. Entry. That setlist includes covers of The Heartbreakers’ “I Wanna Be Loved,” Slade’s “My Town,” The Kinks’ “All Day and All of the Night,” Dave Edmunds’ “Trouble Boys,” and others.

Preorders are ongoing now, with each order including an exclusive reproduction of the flyer from that 7th St. Entry show. See the tracklist to Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition) below.

Last year, The Replacements reissued their 1987 classic Pleased to Meet Me. As of last summer, filmmaker Josh Boone has a biopic on the ‘Mats in the works.

Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

01. Takin a Ride

02. Careless

03. Customer

04. Hangin Downtown

05. Kick Your Door Down

06. Otto

07. I Bought a Headache

08. Rattlesnake

09. I Hate Music

10. Johnny’s Gonna Die

11. Shiftless When Idle

12. More Cigarettes

13. Don’t Ask Why

14. Somethin to Dü

15. I’m in Trouble

16. Love You Till Friday

17. Shutup

18. Raised in the City

19. If Only You Were Lonely – B-Side

Disc Two: Raised In The City – The Early Recordings

01. Try Me – Demo

02. She’s Firm – Demo

03. Lookin for Ya – Demo

04. Raised in the City – Demo

05. Shutup – Demo

06. Don’t Turn Me Down – Demo

07. Shape Up – Demo

08. I Hate Music – Studio Demo

09. Careless – Studio Demo

10. Shutup – Studio Demo

11. Otto – Studio Demo

12. Get On the Stick – Studio Demo

13. Oh Baby – Studio Demo

14. Raised In the City – Studio Demo

15. Shiftless When Idle – Studio Demo

16. More Cigarettes – Studio Demo

17. You Ain’t Gotta Dance – Studio Demo

18. Don’t Turn Me Down – Studio Demo

19. Rattlesnake – Basement Version

20. Takin a Ride – Basement Version

21. Lie About Your Age – Basement Version

22. We’ll Get Drunk/Customer – Basement Version

23. Johnny Fast – Basement Version

24. Mistake – Basement Version

25. Basement Jam – Rehearsal

Disc Three: Tape’s Rolling – Studio Outtakes, Alternates & Home Demos

01. Careless – Alternate Version

02. Takin a Ride – Alternate Version

03. Shutup – Alternate Version

04. Otto – Alternate Mix

05. Raised in the City – Alternate Version

06. Rattlesnake – Alternate Mix

07. Love You Till Friday – Alternate Version

08. Customer – Alternate Version

09. Somethin to Dü – Alternate Version

10. Johnny’s Gonna Die – Alternate Version

11. I’m in Trouble – Alternate Version

12. I Hate Music – Alternate Version

13. We’ll Get Drunk

14. More Cigarettes – Alternate Mix

15. Get Lost – Instrumental

16. Hangin Downtown – Alternate Version

17. Shutup – Alternate Version 2

18. Somethin to Dü – Alternate Version 2

19. Don’t Ask Why – Alternate Mix

20. Kick Your Door Down – Alternate Mix

21. Love You Till Friday – Alternate Mix

22. Johnny’s Gonna Die – Alternate Mix

23. Like You – Outtake

24. Get Lost – Outtake

25. A Toe Needs a Shoe – Outtake

26. You’re Pretty When You’re Rude – Solo Home Demo

27. If Only You Were Lonely – Working Version/Solo Home Demo

28. Bad Worker – Solo Home Demo

29. You’re Getting Married – Solo Home Demo

Disc Four: Unsuitable for Airplay – The Lost KFAI Concert (Live at the 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN, 1/23/81)

01. Careless

02. Takin a Ride

03. Trouble Boys

04. Hangin Downtown

05. Like You

06. Off Your Pants

07. Get Lost

08. Excuse Me

09. Customer

10.I Wanna Be Loved

11. Mistake

12. My Town

13. Shiftless When Idle

14. Oh Baby

15. I’m in Trouble

16. Johnny’s Gonna Die/All By Myself

17. More Cigarettes

18. Otto

19. Don’t Ask Why

20. Slow Down

21. Somethin to Dü

22. Love You Till Friday

23. Raised in the City

24. Rattlesnake

25. All Day and All of the Night

26. I Hate Music

27. Shutup

LP: Deliberate Noise – The Alternate Sorry Ma… Vinyl Tracklist

Side One

01. Takin a Ride – Alternate Version

02. Careless – Alternate Version

03. Customer – Alternate Version

04. Hangin Downtown – Alternate Version

05. Kick Your Door Down – Alternate Mix

06. Otto – Alternate Mix

07. I Bought a Headache – Alternate Mix

08. Rattlesnake – Alternate Mix

09. I Hate Music – Studio Demo

Side Two

01. Johnny’s Gonna Die – Alternate Mix

02. Shiftless When Idle – Studio Demo

03. More Cigarettes – Alternate Mix

04. Don’t Ask Why – Alternate Mix

05. Somethin to Dü – Alternate Version 2

06. I’m in Trouble – Alternate Version

07. Love You Till Friday – Alternate Mix

08. Shutup – Alternate Version

09. Raised in the City – Alternate Version

