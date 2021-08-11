The Replacements Announce Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash Deluxe Reissue

The Replacements are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash, with a deluxe edition reissue.
Due out October 22th via Rhino, the new set boasts 100 tracks, 67 of which are previously unreleased rough mixes, alternate takes, and more. Along with the 4xCD/1xLP set comes a 12×12 hardcover book with rare photos and liner notes from Replacements biographer Bob Mehr and their former manager Peter Jesperson.
In addition to remasters of the album’s original tracklist, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition) includes some of the Minneapolis band’s earliest demos as a burgeoning punk act.
You can also hear the first professional live recording of the band, taken in January 1981 at Minneapolis’ iconic 7th St. Entry. That setlist includes covers of The Heartbreakers’ “I Wanna Be Loved,” Slade’s “My Town,” The Kinks’ “All Day and All of the Night,” Dave Edmunds’ “Trouble Boys,” and others.
Preorders are ongoing now, with each order including an exclusive reproduction of the flyer from that 7th St. Entry show. See the tracklist to Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition) below.
Last year, The Replacements reissued their 1987 classic Pleased to Meet Me. As of last summer, filmmaker Josh Boone has a biopic on the ‘Mats in the works.
Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:
Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)
01. Takin a Ride
02. Careless
03. Customer
04. Hangin Downtown
05. Kick Your Door Down
06. Otto
07. I Bought a Headache
08. Rattlesnake
09. I Hate Music
10. Johnny’s Gonna Die
11. Shiftless When Idle
12. More Cigarettes
13. Don’t Ask Why
14. Somethin to Dü
15. I’m in Trouble
16. Love You Till Friday
17. Shutup
18. Raised in the City
19. If Only You Were Lonely – B-Side
Disc Two: Raised In The City – The Early Recordings
01. Try Me – Demo
02. She’s Firm – Demo
03. Lookin for Ya – Demo
04. Raised in the City – Demo
05. Shutup – Demo
06. Don’t Turn Me Down – Demo
07. Shape Up – Demo
08. I Hate Music – Studio Demo
09. Careless – Studio Demo
10. Shutup – Studio Demo
11. Otto – Studio Demo
12. Get On the Stick – Studio Demo
13. Oh Baby – Studio Demo
14. Raised In the City – Studio Demo
15. Shiftless When Idle – Studio Demo
16. More Cigarettes – Studio Demo
17. You Ain’t Gotta Dance – Studio Demo
18. Don’t Turn Me Down – Studio Demo
19. Rattlesnake – Basement Version
20. Takin a Ride – Basement Version
21. Lie About Your Age – Basement Version
22. We’ll Get Drunk/Customer – Basement Version
23. Johnny Fast – Basement Version
24. Mistake – Basement Version
25. Basement Jam – Rehearsal
Disc Three: Tape’s Rolling – Studio Outtakes, Alternates & Home Demos
01. Careless – Alternate Version
02. Takin a Ride – Alternate Version
03. Shutup – Alternate Version
04. Otto – Alternate Mix
05. Raised in the City – Alternate Version
06. Rattlesnake – Alternate Mix
07. Love You Till Friday – Alternate Version
08. Customer – Alternate Version
09. Somethin to Dü – Alternate Version
10. Johnny’s Gonna Die – Alternate Version
11. I’m in Trouble – Alternate Version
12. I Hate Music – Alternate Version
13. We’ll Get Drunk
14. More Cigarettes – Alternate Mix
15. Get Lost – Instrumental
16. Hangin Downtown – Alternate Version
17. Shutup – Alternate Version 2
18. Somethin to Dü – Alternate Version 2
19. Don’t Ask Why – Alternate Mix
20. Kick Your Door Down – Alternate Mix
21. Love You Till Friday – Alternate Mix
22. Johnny’s Gonna Die – Alternate Mix
23. Like You – Outtake
24. Get Lost – Outtake
25. A Toe Needs a Shoe – Outtake
26. You’re Pretty When You’re Rude – Solo Home Demo
27. If Only You Were Lonely – Working Version/Solo Home Demo
28. Bad Worker – Solo Home Demo
29. You’re Getting Married – Solo Home Demo
Disc Four: Unsuitable for Airplay – The Lost KFAI Concert (Live at the 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN, 1/23/81)
01. Careless
02. Takin a Ride
03. Trouble Boys
04. Hangin Downtown
05. Like You
06. Off Your Pants
07. Get Lost
08. Excuse Me
09. Customer
10.I Wanna Be Loved
11. Mistake
12. My Town
13. Shiftless When Idle
14. Oh Baby
15. I’m in Trouble
16. Johnny’s Gonna Die/All By Myself
17. More Cigarettes
18. Otto
19. Don’t Ask Why
20. Slow Down
21. Somethin to Dü
22. Love You Till Friday
23. Raised in the City
24. Rattlesnake
25. All Day and All of the Night
26. I Hate Music
27. Shutup
LP: Deliberate Noise – The Alternate Sorry Ma… Vinyl Tracklist
Side One
01. Takin a Ride – Alternate Version
02. Careless – Alternate Version
03. Customer – Alternate Version
04. Hangin Downtown – Alternate Version
05. Kick Your Door Down – Alternate Mix
06. Otto – Alternate Mix
07. I Bought a Headache – Alternate Mix
08. Rattlesnake – Alternate Mix
09. I Hate Music – Studio Demo
Side Two
01. Johnny’s Gonna Die – Alternate Mix
02. Shiftless When Idle – Studio Demo
03. More Cigarettes – Alternate Mix
04. Don’t Ask Why – Alternate Mix
05. Somethin to Dü – Alternate Version 2
06. I’m in Trouble – Alternate Version
07. Love You Till Friday – Alternate Mix
08. Shutup – Alternate Version
09. Raised in the City – Alternate Version