The Rolling Stones Announce Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Reissue, Share “Living in the Heart of Love”: Stream

The expanded set features nine previously unreleased tracks, a 1982 live concert, and a 124-page hardcover book

The Rolling Stones Tattoo You reissue 40th anniversary deluxe box set vinyl new album unreleased track stream, photo by Helmut Newton
The Rolling Stones, photo by Helmut Newton
August 19, 2021 | 11:40am ET

    The Rolling Stones are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their excellent 1981 album Tattoo You with an expanded, deluxe reissue featuring previously unreleased tracks. The box set will come out October 22nd via Polydor/Interscope/UMe. To tide fans over until then, the band has just shared an unheard song from those recording sessions, dubbed “Living in the Heart of Love,” which you can stream below.

    This special anniversary reissue will be available in several formats — 180g black vinyl, 2xLP 180g black vinyl, 2xLP 180g clear vinyl, 5xLP super deluxe box set, CD, 2xCD, 4xCD super deluxe box set, and digital downloads — all of which include a newly remastered version of Tattoo You. That means classic Rolling Stones songs like “Start Me Up” and the Sonny Rollins-featuring “Waiting on a Friend” will be updated with sharper, more vivid touches to draw out their magnetic songwriting.

    The most extensive of these formats comes with Still Life, a live concert album recorded at Wembley Stadium in 1982, and Lost & Found, a nine-track collection from the vault that fans have never heard before. In addition to opening with the uncovered single “Living in the Heart of Love,” the latter record also includes a killer version of “Shame, Shame, Shame” recorded in 1963 by one of the band’s blues heroes, Jimmy Reed; their rendition of Dobie Gray’s soul gem “Drift Away;” and a fascinating reggae-tinged version of “Start Me Up.”

    The 5xLP box set reissue will also come with a 124-page hardback book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions, like intimate close-ups of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards hard at work, and the band’s world tour in support of Tattoo You. Additionally, the set comes with exclusive interviews with producer Chris Kimsey and photographer Hubert Kretzschmar, as well as special lenticular art.

    Pre-orders are currently ongoing over at The Rollings Stones’ official website, and they’re sure to go fast so head over quickly if you want to buy a copy. Below, peep the artwork and tracklist for the 40th anniversary deluxe reissue of Tattoo You.

    The Rolling Stones
    Next month, The Rolling Stones will embark on a 13-date stadium tour in the US as part of their “No Filter Tour.” It’s bound to be a riveting and entertaining series of shows, but unfortunately it won’t include drummer Charlie Watts. He was ordered to stay home and rest following a successful medical procedure. Without missing a beat, Watts made a joke at his own expense, telling fans, “For once, my timing has been a little off.”

    The Rolling Stones kept their fans entertained throughout the pandemic by launching a weekly livestream series of archival concerts, and by digging up a long lost collaboration with Jimmy Page. The band also threatened Donald Trump with legal action for continuing to play their music without permission, spoke candidly about their own mortality, and in the case of The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood, beat a rare form of cancer.

    Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Reissue 5xLP Super Deluxe Box Set Artwork:

    The Rolling Stones Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Artwork vinyl box set art cover

    Tattoo You 40th Anniversary Reissue 5xLP Super Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:
    LP1: Tattoo You: Brand New 2021 Remaster
    01. Start Me Up
    02. Hang Fire
    03. Slave
    04. Little T&A
    05. Black Limousine
    06. Neighbours
    07. Worried About You
    08. Tops
    09. Heaven
    10. No Use in Crying
    11. Waiting on a Friend

    LP2: Lost & Found: Previously Unreleased Tracks
    01. Living in the Heart of Love
    02. Fiji Jim
    03. Troubles A’ Comin
    04. Shame Shame Shame
    05. Drift Away
    06. It’s A Lie
    07. Come to the Ball
    08. Fast Talking Slow Walking
    09. Start Me Up (Early Version)

    LP3-5: “Still Life”: Live At Wembley Stadium 1982
    01. Under My Thumb
    02. When the Whip Comes Down
    03. Let’s Spend the Night Together
    04. Shattered
    05. Neighbours Side
    06. Black Limousine
    07. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)
    08. Twenty Flight Rock
    09. Going to a Go Go
    10. Chantilly Lace
    11. Let Me Go
    12. Time Is on My Side
    13. Beast of Burden
    14. Let It Bleed
    15. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
    16. Band Introductions
    17. Little T&A
    18. Tumbling Dice
    19. She’s So Cold
    20. Hang Fire
    21. Miss You
    22. Honky Tonk Women
    23. Brown Sugar
    24. Start Me Up
    25. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
    26. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

