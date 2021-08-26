The Rolling Stones’ US Tour Going Ahead Despite Death of Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones’ upcoming US tour will take place as scheduled starting next month. That’s despite the death of longtime drummer, Charlie Watts, as well as the recent surge of Delta variant cases across the US.

“The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned,” the tour’s promoter, Concerts West, said in a statement.

Prior to his passing earlier this week, Watts announced that he would be sitting out of The Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour after undergoing a medical procedure. Watts had asked longtime Stones associate Steve Jordan to fill in for him on drums.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Rolling Stones’ 12-date “No Filter Tour” includes stadium shows previously postponed due to the pandemic, as well as new dates in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

The Rolling Stones 2021 Tour Dates:

09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

10/29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

11/20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas