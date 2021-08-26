Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Rolling Stones’ US Tour Going Ahead Despite Death of Charlie Watts

Watts had asked Steve Jordan to fill in for him prior to his passing

The Rolling Stones 2021 tour dates
The Rolling Stones, photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 26, 2021 | 3:01pm ET

    The Rolling Stones’ upcoming US tour will take place as scheduled starting next month. That’s despite the death of longtime drummer, Charlie Watts, as well as the recent surge of Delta variant cases across the US.

    “The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned,” the tour’s promoter, Concerts West, said in a statement.

    Prior to his passing earlier this week, Watts announced that he would be sitting out of The Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour after undergoing a medical procedure. Watts had asked longtime Stones associate Steve Jordan to fill in for him on drums.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Rolling Stones’ 12-date “No Filter Tour” includes stadium shows previously postponed due to the pandemic, as well as new dates in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

    The Rolling Stones 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
    09/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
    10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
    10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
    10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
    10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
    10/29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
    11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
    11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
    11/20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas

Latest Stories

KISS Paul Stanley COVID

Paul Stanley Tests Positive for COVID-19, At Least One KISS Show Postponed

August 26, 2021

Harry Styles mask

Harry Styles Requiring Masks, Proof of Vaccination at All 2021 Tour Dates

August 25, 2021

the fiery furnaces tour fred armisen the fortune teller's revenge stream

The Fiery Furnaces Announce First Tour Dates in a Decade

August 25, 2021

lady gaga las vegas residency october tickets mgm park

Lady Gaga Announces 2021 Las Vegas Residency

August 23, 2021

 

jerry cantrell solo tour 2022

Jerry Cantrell Announces 2022 North American Solo Tour

August 23, 2021

pixies cancel tour covid-19 cases

Pixies Cancel 2021 US Tour Due to Surging COVID-19 Cases

August 23, 2021

insane clown posse violent j heart failure farewell tour

Insane Clown Posse's Violent J Has Heart Failure, Announces Farewell Tour

August 23, 2021

phoebe bridgers outdoor venues tour covid-19 vaccination requirements

Phoebe Bridgers Moves All Upcoming Shows to Outdoor Venues, Adds Vaccination Requirements

August 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Rolling Stones' US Tour Going Ahead Despite Death of Charlie Watts

Menu Shop Search Sale