The Velvet Underground Documentary From Todd Haynes Gets First Trailer: Watch

Todd Haynes has shared the first trailer for his upcoming documentary on The Velvet Underground. The film will debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ on October 15th. Watch the trailer below.
The film, titled simply The Velvet Underground, features in-depth interviews with the band’s surviving members and other key figures from the era, as well as a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances, studio recordings, experimental art, and films by their one-time manager and longtime supporter Andy Warhol.
Though The Velvet Underground marks Haynes’ first-ever documentary, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker has plenty of experiencing telling music-centric stories. He first gained attention in the film industry with Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story, his 1987 short chronicling Karen Carpenter’s life and death using Barbie dolls. In 1998, Haynes released Velvet Goldmine, his love letter to the glam rock era with a protagonist modeled after David Bowie, Jobraith, and Marc Bolan. Then, in 2007, he helmed the acclaimed Bob Dylan biopic I’m Not There.
To accompany the film’s release, Republic Records and UMe have announced a two-disc soundtrack curated by Haynes himself. The 16-song tracklist includes several Velvet Underground favorites alongside rarities and live recordings, as well as tracks by artists who influenced The Velvet Underground. Like the film, the soundtrack will be released on October 15th.
The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
Disc One
01. Venus In Furs – The Velvet Underground
02. The Wind – The Diablos
03. 17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt) – The Theatre of Eternal Music
04. Heroin [mono] – The Velvet Underground
05. Road Runner (Live) – Bo Diddley
06. The Ostrich – The Primitives
07. I’m Waiting For The Man – The Velvet Underground
08. Chelsea Girls – Nico
09. Sunday Morning – The Velvet Underground
Disc Two
01. Sister Ray (Live) – The Velvet Underground
02. Pale Blue Eyes – The Velvet Underground
03. Foggy Notion – The Velvet Underground
04. After Hours (Live) Version 1 – The Velvet Underground
05. Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground
06. Ocean – The Velvet Underground
07. All Tomorrow’s Parties – The Velvet Underground