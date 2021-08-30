Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Velvet Underground Documentary From Todd Haynes Gets First Trailer: Watch

Haynes' acclaimed new film will debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ on October 15th

Velvet Underground doc
The Velvet Underground, photo via Apple TV+
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 30, 2021 | 11:52am ET

    Todd Haynes has shared the first trailer for his upcoming documentary on The Velvet Underground. The film will debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ on October 15th. Watch the trailer below.

    The film, titled simply The Velvet Underground, features in-depth interviews with the band’s surviving members and other key figures from the era, as well as a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances, studio recordings, experimental art, and films by their one-time manager and longtime supporter Andy Warhol.

    Though The Velvet Underground marks Haynes’ first-ever documentary, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker has plenty of experiencing telling music-centric stories.  He first gained attention in the film industry with Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story, his 1987 short chronicling Karen Carpenter’s life and death using Barbie dolls. In 1998, Haynes released Velvet Goldmine, his love letter to the glam rock era with a protagonist modeled after David Bowie, Jobraith, and Marc Bolan. Then, in 2007, he helmed the acclaimed Bob Dylan biopic I’m Not There.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To accompany the film’s release, Republic Records and UMe have announced a two-disc soundtrack curated by Haynes himself. The 16-song tracklist includes several Velvet Underground favorites alongside rarities and live recordings, as well as tracks by artists who influenced The Velvet Underground. Like the film, the soundtrack will be released on October 15th.

    The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

    Advertisement

    Disc One
    01. Venus In Furs – The Velvet Underground
    02. The Wind – The Diablos
    03. 17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt) – The Theatre of Eternal Music
    04. Heroin [mono] – The Velvet Underground
    05. Road Runner (Live) – Bo Diddley
    06. The Ostrich – The Primitives
    07. I’m Waiting For The Man – The Velvet Underground
    08. Chelsea Girls – Nico
    09. Sunday Morning – The Velvet Underground

    Disc Two
    01. Sister Ray (Live) – The Velvet Underground
    02. Pale Blue Eyes – The Velvet Underground
    03. Foggy Notion – The Velvet Underground
    04. After Hours (Live) Version 1 – The Velvet Underground
    05. Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground
    06. Ocean – The Velvet Underground
    07. All Tomorrow’s Parties – The Velvet Underground

Personalized Stories

Latest Stories

megan fox and 50 cent to star in upcoming expendables film

Megan Fox and 50 Cent Join Cast of Upcoming Expendables Movie

August 30, 2021

scarlett johansson and chris evans star in upcoming movie ghosted dexter fletcher apple

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to Reunite in Forthcoming Adventure Comedy Ghosted

August 30, 2021

nia dacosta candyman number 1 movie in america black female woman director yahya abdul-mateen

Nia DaCosta Becomes First Black Woman Director with No. 1 Movie as Candyman Tops Box Office

August 30, 2021

Ed Asner death

R.I.P. Ed Asner, Most Decorated Male Performer in TV History Dies at 91

August 29, 2021

 

Eddie Murphy Jonah Hill movie Netflix comedy film Jonah Hill (Paramount Pictures) and Eddie Murphy (Amazon Studios)

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill to Star in New Comedy Film for Netflix

August 27, 2021

the king's man ralph fiennes red band trailer watch

The King's Man Slices, Shoots, and Beheads in NSFW Red Band Trailer: Watch

August 26, 2021

Spencer

Kristen Stewart Is a Spot-On Princess Diana in First Trailer for Spencer: Watch

August 26, 2021

Candyman Review

In Candyman, Art, Violence and Real-Life Horrors Coalesce: Review

August 25, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Velvet Underground Documentary From Todd Haynes Gets First Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale