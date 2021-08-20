Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

8 Actors Who Got Extremely Famous After Their Characters Exited The Walking Dead

Steven Yeun, Danai Gurira and more actors whose IRL stars rose after their characters were written off

The Walking Dead
Illustration by Steven Fiche
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 20, 2021 | 4:17pm ET

    The Walking Dead has been on the air so long, it’s hard to believe there was ever a time when it wasn’t. When it premiered in 2010, it singlehandedly revived the zombie genre (and AMC, finally giving them the ratings hit that critical darlings like Mad Men and Breaking Bad struggled to provide).

    The show, along with Game of Thrones, also ushered in a new era of prestige genre series, where the goofiest sci-fi, fantasy, and horror premises are elevated by feature-quality budgets and large ensembles of Hollywood’s hottest actors.

    Since its Frank Darabont-produced beginnings, in fact, The Walking Dead has practically acted as a clearinghouse for new, exciting talent. The show, at least in its prime years, delighted in building up a rotating roster of main characters it could kill off (or otherwise deem AWOL) at will to keep audiences guessing. For some, it was because the writers found the right moment to write them off the show. Others wanted out because they heard Hollywood knocking on their door.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Walking Dead End Daryl Carol Spinoff Ending Series Finale
     Editor's Pick
    The Walking Dead to End with Season 11, Spin-Off Series Coming in 2023

    As the show prepares for its eleventh (!) and final season this Sunday (August 22nd), we’re looking back at the Walking Dead cast members for whom the show proved their big break, and the meteoric heights many of them have reached since exiting the show (including Oscar nominations!).

    Strap on your crossbow and keep your eyes peeled: We’re going star-hunting.

Latest Stories

Punk Music Films

A Guide to Punk Music In Five Films

August 19, 2021

Best Punk Bands

The 30 Best Punk Bands of All Time

August 18, 2021

Emerging Punk Bands

5 Emerging Punk and Hardcore Bands to Keep an Eye On

August 17, 2021

Best Punk Songs

The 50 Best Punk Songs of All Time

August 17, 2021

 

Punk Debuts

10 Punk Debuts Every Music Fan Should Own

and August 16, 2021

Punk Music Guide

A Guide to Punk Music in 10 Songs

August 16, 2021

The Killers Best Songs

The Killers' 10 Best Songs

August 12, 2021

BLACKPINK the movie 5 things we learned screening watch

5 Things We Learned from BLACKPINK: The Movie

August 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

8 Actors Who Got Extremely Famous After Their Characters Exited The Walking Dead

Menu Shop Search Sale