The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Turned Into Lullaby for Rockabye Baby: Stream

The Weeknd makes undeniable nighttime music, but not exactly nighty night time music. Leave it to the folks at Rockabye Baby! to turn Abel Tesfaye’s baby-making tunes into baby-napping tracks with the forthcoming Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd. With the collection of bedtime covers set for release on September 10th, the long-running label has shared a preview with the lullaby version of “Blinding Lights.”

“For an artist who started his career under a veil of anonymity, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who hasn’t heard of Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye,” Rockabye Baby! co-creator Lisa Roth tells Consequence. “He has become one of the most successful artists of the decade performing dark, moody music about taboo topics. Not what you’d consider a perfect match for a lullaby series, but that irony is at the foundation of our adult friendly brand. It was a must that we include him and an absolute pleasure.”

A pleasure is just how we’d describe this sweet, soft rendition of “Blinding Lights.” The song’s accompanying visuals find a be-diapered teddy bear in slightly titled glasses hopping in a red sports car to cruise the lights of the strip — just like The Weeknd did himself in the real music video for the After Hours cut. Check it out below.

Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd will also feature lullaby covers of hits like “Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Call Out My Name,” “The Hills,” and of course the title track. Considering The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” just set the record for most consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, you can bet this is going to be one of Rockabye Baby’s most sought after collections. Pre-orders are going on now, and you can find the cover art and full tracklist ahead.

Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd Artwork:

Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of The Weeknd Tracklist:

01. Blinding Lights

02. Call Out My Name

03. Can’t Feel My Face

04. Earned It

05. Heartless

06. Wicked Games

07. In Your Eyes

08. Party Monster

09. Save Your Tears

10. Starboy

11. The Hills

12. I Feel It Coming