Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Wonder Years Reboot Shares Heartwarming First Trailer: Watch

The reimagining of the classic series stars Don Cheadle, Dulé Hill, and more

the wonder years reboot trailer watch abc
The Wonder Years (ABC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 26, 2021 | 3:21pm ET

    ABC has shared the first full-length trailer for its upcoming reboot of The Wonder Years. Watch it below.

    Centered around a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, the coming of age series stars EJ Williams as 12-year-old Dean, with narration by Don Cheadle as Dean’s older self. “Twelve was the age I was gonna figure out what my bag was. I’d never be as popular as my sister, as smart as my mom, or as bad as my dad,” Cheadle narrates, introducing Dean’s family played, respectively, by Laura Kariuki as sister Kim, Saycon Sengbloh as mother Lillian, and Dulé Hill as father Bill.

    Set in the year 1968, the show will also tackle important topics of the time such as school segregation along with universal middle school foibles like bullying, locker room anxiety, and first crushes. (“Some people didn’t feel like we needed to mix Black people with white people — I didn’t understand all that,” Cheadle says. “But I decided what my bag would be: the great uniter.”)

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As a cover of Joe Cocker’s seminal “With a Little Help From My Friends” plays over top, the trailer shows Dean rallying his friends and family to help desegregate his Little League, with his Black team playing a game against the white team.

    The Wonder Years is slated to premiere September September 22nd on ABC, with streaming available the day after each episode on Hulu. Watch the trailer for the feel-good series below.

    A reimagining of the classic 1988 series starring Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, Dan Lauria, and Daniel Stern, ABC first ordered the new iteration of The Wonder Years in July 2020 with Lee Daniels serving as an executive producer and Savage set to direct the pilot episode. A shorter first look at the show also dropped in May.

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Eddie Murphy Jonah Hill movie Netflix comedy film Jonah Hill (Paramount Pictures) and Eddie Murphy (Amazon Studios)

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill to Star in New Comedy Film for Netflix

August 27, 2021

GRIP I Died for This stream album new music video Eminem label debut GRIP and Eminem, photo via Instagram/@grip

GRIP Drops Debut Album I Died for This!? on Eminem's Label: Stream

August 27, 2021

flee lord roc marciano delgado new album stream

Flee Lord and Roc Marciano Unveil New Album Delgado: Stream

August 27, 2021

neil young concerts covid-19 super spreader

Neil Young on COVID-Era Concerts: "These Are Super-Spreader Events"

August 27, 2021

 

afghanistan girls music school the miraculous love kids escape taliban help

Afghanistan Music School for Girls Appeals for Help Escaping the Taliban

August 27, 2021

jason isbell cover rolling stones gimme shelter tribute charlie watts brittney spencer 400 unit watch

Jason Isbell Covers The Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter" as Tribute to Charlie Watts: Watch

August 27, 2021

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Celebrate Ten, No Code Anniversaries with Remixed Digital Albums

August 27, 2021

Metallica Jason Newsted bass

Jason Newsted: "I Was F**king Livid" After Hearing Metallica's ...And Justice for All for the First Time

August 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Wonder Years Reboot Shares Heartwarming First Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale