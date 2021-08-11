They Might Be Giants Announce New Album BOOK, Share “I Can’t Remember the Dream”: Stream

A new album from They Might Be Giants is coming faster than you can say “Constantinople.” BOOK, the geek-rock icons’ 22nd (!!!) full-length LP, is due October 29th. As a preview of the upcoming music, TMBG have shared a surreal video for the snappy single, “I Can’t Remember the Dream.”

BOOK, the album, is billed as a beacon of light amid a pretty unanimously rough period of time; As the band’s John Linnell describes, its songs are “humorously germane to the catastrophe going on around us.” “I Can’t Remember the Dream” is a perfect fit for this purpose, detailing all the benefits of a pleasant slumber: “I can’t remember the dream that I had last night/ But I woke with delight and excitement/ And then when I tried to remember the dream that I had last night/ It was gone, but the feeling I had in the dream stayed on.” The tongue-in-cheek video for the song was directed and edited by Alex Italics.

Arriving alongside the album is — who would’ve guessed? — an accompanying art book, which compiles photos and graphic designs. BOOK, the book, is 144 pages of stunning visuals in a cloth-bound hardcover. It was made in collaboration with TMBG’s longtime co-worker, graphic designer Paul Sahre, as well as Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson.

Physical copies of the music will be available on vinyl, CD, or cassette, with each purchase of the book including a digital download. Pre-orders are ongoing now.

Like many of our favorite bands, TMBG took part in plenty of quarantine livestreams throughout the pandemic. After their 30th anniversary tour, originally slated for 2020, was obviously postponed, they’ll finally be hitting the road in 2022.

BOOK Artwork:

BOOK Tracklist:

01. Synopsis for Latecomers

02. Moonbeam Rays

03. I Broke My Own Rule

04. Brontosaurus

05. Lord Snowden

06. If Day for Winnipeg

07. I Can’t Remember the Dream

08. Drown the Clown

09. Darling, the Dose

10. I Lost Thursday

11. Part of You Wants to Believe Me

12. Super Cool

13. Wait Actually Yeah No

14. Quit the Circus

15. Less Than One