TikTok Radio Goes Live on SiriusXM

There’s a new channel launching on SiriusXM and it’s dedicated exclusively to everyone’s favorite social media app. That’s right, TikTok Radio is now officially a thing.

Starting today, the TikTok-exclusive offering is available on channel 4 of the satellite radio company, its SXM app, desktop site, and more.

Designed to sound like an audible version of the app’s “For You” feed, TikTok Radio will feature a number of popular content creators and influencers on TikTok as DJs, including Billy (@8illy), HINDZ (@hindz), Taylor Cassidy (@taylorcassidyj), Cat Haley (@itscathaley), Lamar Dawson (@dirrtykingofpop), DJ CONST (@erinconstantineofficial), and DJ Habibeats (@djhabibeats).

Additionally, stars and artists including Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Dixie D’Amelio, Normani, Loren Gray, Ashnikko, and others are set to participate as guest hosts as part of the channel’s launch week festivities.

“Our groundbreaking new channel with TikTok is a first-of-its-kind, capturing the pulse of the global music culture, vibrancy and vitality found on the entertaining social platform and recreated as a full-time music channel on live national radio and our streaming platforms,” said SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein said in a statement. “The creators, who are also presenting the music on TikTok Radio, are deeply involved in the channel and will reflect the unique sound and personality of TikTok that is so enmeshed with today’s music culture and community. TikTok creators will be delivering new audio experiences for our listeners as they tap into the latest music trends on TikTok.”

Cassidy also shared her thoughts on what TikTok Radio can offer audiences, saying, “TikTok started as a place for me to have freedom to express my passions and meet people who were interested in creating a community around it. One of the things I’m most excited about for being chosen as one the first hosts for TikTok Radio is being able to uplift and encourage more people just as I do on my account. As a creator who makes mainly Black culture content, I’m especially excited to give voices to music artists, trends, and creators who are making a huge difference on the app and beyond.”

Watch TikTok Radio’s official announcement — on TikTok, of course — below. You can also follow Consequence’s official TikTok here.

@siriusxm 🥁 Introducing @tiktok Radio!🥁 Hosted by your favorite creators & featuring your favorite trending songs. Check out TikTokRadio, only on SiriusXM.🙌 ♬ TikTok Radio is Exclusively on SiriusXM – siriusxm

