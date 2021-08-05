Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tiny Toddler Storms the Stage at Extreme Metal Festival: Watch

The mini metalhead made his presence known at the 2021 Obscene Extreme fest in the Czech Republic

Metal Toddler at Extreme Metal Fest
Metal Toddler at the Obscene Extreme fest, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 5, 2021 | 10:58am ET

    A tiny toddler took over the stage at the 2021 Obscene Extreme metal festival in the Czech Republic last month, seemingly unfazed and even pleased by the musical brutality that was being delivered behind him.

    The little tough guy thankfully sported some ear protection while stomping across the stage as the Czech band Force of Hell rocked a crushing song during their July 17th set on Day 2 of the three-day extravaganza at Battlefield Trutnov.

    At one point, the youngster took a seat at the front of the stage as long-haired metalheads were headbanging at the barricade in front of him. Later on, he went right up to a speaker and embraced it, soaking in its booming vibrations.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last month, we reported that a New Zealand mom had named her three kids Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera. We have no idea what this kid’s name is, but he was definitely born with some serious metal blood in him.

    Babies Named Metallica Slayer Pantera
     Editor's Pick
    New Zealand Mom Has Reportedly Named Her Three Children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera

    Watch below as the mini metalhead brings the thunder to the Obscene Extreme festival:

Latest Stories

Sinsaenum Joey Jordison statment

Joey Jordison's Post-Slipknot Band Sinsaenum: "We Did Everything in Our Power to Help and Couldn’t Get Through to Him"

August 5, 2021

underoath new album voyeurist

Underoath Announce New Album Voyeurist, Share “Hallelujah”: Stream

August 4, 2021

Dee Snider video interview

Dee Snider on His New Album Leave a Scar and Why Gene Simmons Needs to Stop Saying "Rock Is Dead"

August 4, 2021

black sabbath technical ecstasy super deluxe edition

Black Sabbath's Technical Ecstasy to Get Expanded Deluxe Edition Reissue

August 4, 2021

 

Tom Morello Eddie Vedder Bruce Springsteen AC/DC cover

Tom Morello Announces New Album, Covers AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" with Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen: Stream

August 4, 2021

deafheaven new song in blur

Deafheaven Share New Song "In Blur" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

August 4, 2021

Guns N Roses, photo by Alejandro Melendez / AFP

Guns N' Roses Perform New Version of Rare Song "Silkworms": Watch

August 3, 2021

The Offspring, photo by Daveed Benito

The Offspring Oust Drummer Pete Parada for Choosing Not to Get COVID Vaccine

August 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tiny Toddler Storms the Stage at Extreme Metal Festival: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale