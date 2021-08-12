Tony Bennett Cancels Remaining 2021 Tour Dates

Tony Bennett just celebrated his 95th birthday last week with a pair of shows at Radio City Music Hall alongside Lady Gaga. The gigs were billed as his final concerts in New York City, but it turns out they may be his last shows in general for awhile. The legendary jazz and pop singer has just canceled his fall 2021 tour dates, reports Variety.

Bennett’s tour was originally announced before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it had to be rescheduled once lockdown went into effect. Set to take place this September, the trek was to consist of live shows in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Oklahoma, and Canada. All of those concerts are now canceled and ticketholders should contact venues for information regarding refunds.

Bennett has not yet released a statement explaining why he chose to cancel the concerts. Back in February, his family revealed he has been battling Alzheimer’s since 2016. Despite the diagnosis, the legendary singer has retained his ability to perform and had continued to tour up until the COVID-19 pandemic. Susan, Bennett’s wife of 13 years, said her husband still recognizes family members, but he is not always sure where he is or what is happening around him. She also said that Bennett doesn’t fully grasp the illness.

However, Gayatri Devi, M.D., the neurologist who diagnosed Bennett in 2016, remains positive about his outlook and his ability to function. “He has some ‘cognitive’ issues, but multiple other areas of his brain are still resilient and functioning well,” said Dr. Devi. “He is doing so many things, at 94, that many people without dementia cannot do. He really is the symbol of hope for someone with a cognitive disorder.”

Other considerations may include the rising case numbers for the Delta variant. If the “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” from earlier in the month were indeed to be his final Big Apple shows, it seems Bennett had decided to slowly wind down his career. Add in the increased risk of coronavirus and his own mental wellness, and the decision to pull the plug on the fall dates may have made the most sense.

Though he may be off the road, he’s not off the record. On October 1st, Bennett and his longtime pop collaborator Lady Gaga will release their new album Love for Sale. It spans 10 tracks in total and will serve as the follow-up to their 2014 record Cheek to Cheek. Revisit the lead single “I Get a Kick Out of You,” which comes with a charming performance video of them singing the duet together.

