Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Announce New Collaborative Album Love For Sale

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett with Lady Gaga, photo by Kelsey Bennett
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 3, 2021 | 12:28pm ET

    Tony Bennett turns 95 years old today and he’s celebrating with the announcement of his new collaborative album with Lady Gaga. Entitled Love For Sale and set for release on October 1st, the album serves as the follow-up to 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, which won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Record. Perhaps most importantly, however, Love For Sale will mark the final studio recording of Bennett’s legendary career.

    Spanning 10 tracks (with two deluxe edition bonus cuts), Love For Sale pulls from the songbook of American composer Cole Porter. Recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, the album features a mix of jazz ensemble, big band, and orchestral arrangements, according to a press release.

    As a preview, Bennett and Gaga have shared their duet, “I Get a Kick Out of You,” as the lead single. Take a listen below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This evening, the duo will further preview the album with the first of two performances at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, with the second show scheduled for August 5th. As previously reported, these will mark Bennett’s final concerts in New York City.

    Back in February, Bennett’s family revealed he has been battling Alzheimer’s since 2016. As detailed in an article in AARP Magazine, singing has been a key part of Bennett’s health regimen. “For someone like Tony Bennett, the big high he gets from performing [is] very important,” his neurologist Gayatri Devi, M.D., explained at the time.

    Advertisement

    Love For Sale Artwork:

    Love For Sale Gaga Tony Bennett

    Love For Sale Tracklist:
    01. It’s De-Lovely
    02. Night and Day
    03. Love For Sale
    04. Do I Love You
    05. I Concentrate On You
    06. I Get a Kick Out of You
    07. So In Love
    08. Let’s Do It
    09. Just One of Those Things
    10. Dream Dancing
    11. I’ve Got You Under My Skin (Deluxe Version)
    12. You’re The Top (Deluxe Version)

Latest Stories

full of hell new album garden of burning apparitions

Full of Hell Announce New Album, Unleash New Song "Industrial Messiah Complex": Stream

August 3, 2021

Tierra Whack Walk the Beat stream new song music video single, photo courtesy of the artist

Tierra Whack Flaunts Her Style on New Song "Walk the Beat": Stream

August 3, 2021

ty segall Harmonizer surprise new album release stream

Ty Segall Surprise Releases New Album Harmonizer: Stream

August 3, 2021

joey purp uplate new mixtape outside new song stream

Joey Purp Announces New Mixtape UpLate, Shares "Outside": Stream

August 3, 2021

 

weezer covers metallica enter sandman

Weezer Cover Metallica's "Enter Sandman": Stream

August 3, 2021

ottto tye trujillo ride low

OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Share New Song "Ride Low": Stream

August 2, 2021

meet me at the altar brighter days are before us new single music video stream

Meet Me @ the Altar Unveil New Single "Brighter Days (Are Before Us)": Stream

July 30, 2021

Des Rocs debut album

Des Rocs Announces Debut Album, Unleashes Anthemic New Single "MMC": Stream

July 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Announce New Collaborative Album Love For Sale

Menu Shop Search Sale