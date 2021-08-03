Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga Announce New Collaborative Album Love For Sale

Tony Bennett turns 95 years old today and he’s celebrating with the announcement of his new collaborative album with Lady Gaga. Entitled Love For Sale and set for release on October 1st, the album serves as the follow-up to 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, which won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Record. Perhaps most importantly, however, Love For Sale will mark the final studio recording of Bennett’s legendary career.

Spanning 10 tracks (with two deluxe edition bonus cuts), Love For Sale pulls from the songbook of American composer Cole Porter. Recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, the album features a mix of jazz ensemble, big band, and orchestral arrangements, according to a press release.

As a preview, Bennett and Gaga have shared their duet, “I Get a Kick Out of You,” as the lead single. Take a listen below.

This evening, the duo will further preview the album with the first of two performances at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, with the second show scheduled for August 5th. As previously reported, these will mark Bennett’s final concerts in New York City.

Back in February, Bennett’s family revealed he has been battling Alzheimer’s since 2016. As detailed in an article in AARP Magazine, singing has been a key part of Bennett’s health regimen. “For someone like Tony Bennett, the big high he gets from performing [is] very important,” his neurologist Gayatri Devi, M.D., explained at the time.

Love For Sale Artwork:

Love For Sale Tracklist:

01. It’s De-Lovely

02. Night and Day

03. Love For Sale

04. Do I Love You

05. I Concentrate On You

06. I Get a Kick Out of You

07. So In Love

08. Let’s Do It

09. Just One of Those Things

10. Dream Dancing

11. I’ve Got You Under My Skin (Deluxe Version)

12. You’re The Top (Deluxe Version)