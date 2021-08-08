Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Toyah Seductively Serenades Robert Fripp with Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself”: Watch

Toyah has figured out a way to excite Robert while he's on tour with King Crimson

Toyah and Robert I Touch Myself
Toyah and Robert Fripp, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 8, 2021 | 12:08pm ET

    Even the Atlantic Ocean can’t keep rock’s friskiest couple from entertaining each other (and their fans) every Sunday. With Robert Fripp out on tour in the United States with his legendary prog band King Crimson, his wife Toyah offered him a treat in the form of a sultry video message featuring her singing Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself” in the kitchen of their UK home.

    Toyah and Robert have taken YouTube by storm over the past several months with their eccentric “Sunday Lunch” covers of rock classics, often with Toyah sporting a revealing outfit. For the latest edition of the popular series, Toyah brought back the see-through white shirt and exercise bike that helped propel their viral cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” to more than 7.5 million views.

    In the new video, Robert checks in with Toyah from a hotel on the road with Crimson, saying, “Let’s see what little sweet lips has for me.” He then plays Toyah’s video message, in which she says, “Hello baby, I’m keeping the bed warm for you,” before singing Divinyls’ 1990 hit. While watching, Fripp offers some near-cartoonish reactions, as his eyes pop out of his head in excitement, even letting out a “hubba, hubba” at one point.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Toyah will have to keep the seductive video messages going for another month, as King Crimson are scheduled to be on the road through mid September.

    Up until the tour, Toyah, Fripp, and the mystery guitarist Sidney Jake had been convening every week in the kitchen to deliver fun takes on such songs as System of a Down’s “Chop Suey,” Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” and Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant,” among other tunes.

    Robert Fripp and Toyah My Generation
     Editor's Pick
    Robert Fripp and Toyah Take on The Who’s “My Generation” as King Crimson’s US Tour Kicks Off: Watch

    Toyah is also getting ready to release a new album of original material titled Posh Pop on August 27th. The LP is available for pre-order at Amazon.

    Advertisement

    Watch Toyah excite Robert with her rendition of Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself” below.

Latest Stories

Foxing Draw Down the Moon stream new album song music single record apple music spotify, photo by Hayden Molinarolo

Foxing Share New Album Draw Down the Moon: Stream

August 6, 2021

Aimee Mann Queens of the Summer Hotel stream new album song single Suicide Is Murder music video Amy Man, photo via YouTube/MMXXI SuperEgo Records

Aimee Mann Announces New Album Queens of the Summer Hotel, Shares Song: Stream

August 6, 2021

kam-bu new album black on black stuck song single music video stream rachel chinouriri

Kam-Bu Announces New EP Black on Black, Shares "Stuck": Stream

August 6, 2021

Sparks Release Annette Soundtrack Featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard: Stream

August 6, 2021

 

CHVRCHES John Carpenter

CHVRCHES and John Carpenter Remix Each Other on "Good Girls" and "Turning the Bones": Stream

August 6, 2021

boldy james the alchemist turpentine steel wool new song music video tracklist bo jackson artwork

Boldy James and The Alchemist Share New Song "Turpentine/Steel Wool": Stream

and August 6, 2021

abstract mindstate new album dreams still inspire EP da hellcat olskool ice-gre back together reunited stream kanye west

Abstract Mindstate Return with New Album Dreams Still Inspire Produced by Kanye West: Stream

August 6, 2021

serj tankian cinematique series stream

System of a Down's Serj Tankian Releases Instrumental Cinematique Series: Stream

August 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Toyah Seductively Serenades Robert Fripp with Divinyls' "I Touch Myself": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale