Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Holiday Tour

The massive outing celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group's debut album Christmas Eve and Other Stories

Trans Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, photo by Kevin Nixon/Prog Magazine/Future via Getty Images/Future via Getty Images
August 30, 2021 | 10:07am ET

    Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced its annual holiday tour. The extensive outing coincides with the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark debut album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, which to date remains one of the best-selling Christmas albums in US history.

    Kicking off on November 17th, the tour’s itinerary spans 99 performances across 59 American cities. Each concert will feature a full performance of Christmas Eve and Other Stories, followed by a second set of TSO’s other greatest hits.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/17 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center *
    11/17 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Mid America
    11/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
    11/19 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    11/20 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center *
    11/20 – Denver, CO @ Bell Arena *
    11/21 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *
    11/21 – Colorado Springs, CO @ World Arena *
    11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *
    11/24 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
    11/26 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena *
    11/26 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
    11/27 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Arena *
    11/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
    11/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun *
    11/28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
    12/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    12/01 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    12/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank
    12/02 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    12/03 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center *
    12/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *
    12/04 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center *
    12/04 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center *
    12/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *
    12/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
    12/08 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    12/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
    12/09 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    12/09 – Austin, TX @ Frank C. Erwin, Jr. Special Events Center
    12/10 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours *
    12/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *
    12/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *
    12/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena *
    12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena *
    12/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
    12/15 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    12/15 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC
    12/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
    12/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
    12/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
    12/17 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
    12/18 – Belmont, NY @ UBS Arena *
    12/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *
    12/19 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center *
    12/19 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
    12/21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    12/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *
    12/22 – Indianapolis, ON @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse *
    12/23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena *
    12/23 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena *
    12/26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *
    12/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
    12/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena
    12/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
    12/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
    12/29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
    12/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *
    12/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

    * = Two performances: matinee & evening

