Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Holiday Tour

Trans-Siberian Orchestra has announced its annual holiday tour. The extensive outing coincides with the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark debut album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, which to date remains one of the best-selling Christmas albums in US history.

Kicking off on November 17th, the tour’s itinerary spans 99 performances across 59 American cities. Each concert will feature a full performance of Christmas Eve and Other Stories, followed by a second set of TSO’s other greatest hits.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2021 Tour Dates:

11/17 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center *

11/17 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Mid America

11/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

11/19 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

11/20 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center *

11/20 – Denver, CO @ Bell Arena *

11/21 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *

11/21 – Colorado Springs, CO @ World Arena *

11/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

11/24 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

11/26 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena *

11/26 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

11/27 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Arena *

11/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

11/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun *

11/28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

12/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/01 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

12/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank

12/02 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/03 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center *

12/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

12/04 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center *

12/04 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center *

12/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

12/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

12/08 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

12/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

12/09 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

12/09 – Austin, TX @ Frank C. Erwin, Jr. Special Events Center

12/10 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours *

12/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center *

12/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

12/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena *

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena *

12/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

12/15 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

12/15 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC

12/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

12/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

12/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

12/17 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

12/18 – Belmont, NY @ UBS Arena *

12/18 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

12/19 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center *

12/19 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

12/21 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

12/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

12/22 – Indianapolis, ON @ Banker’s Life Fieldhouse *

12/23 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena *

12/23 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena *

12/26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

12/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

12/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena

12/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

12/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

12/29 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

12/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

12/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

* = Two performances: matinee & evening