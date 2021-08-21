Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Travis Tritt Quotes MLK in Explaining Why Vaccine Mandates are Discriminatory

Fuck this guy

Travis Tritt is a douche
Travis Tritt, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 20, 2021 | 10:40pm ET

    With each passing day, more and more artists and promoters are asking for proof of vaccination as a requirement to attend in-person events. In response to this growing trend, the multi-platinum country musician Travis Tritt felt compelled “to make a statement” against such mandates, likening them to a form of discrimination.

    “In light of recently announced policies and mandates from some entertainment companies, promoters and local municipalities which would discriminate against specific concert attendees who are not vaccinated, I feel compelled to make a statement,” Tritt said. “I have always been a huge defender of basic human rights and liberty for all. No government, employer or private entity should ever be allowed to infringe on those rights and liberties. I’m also very much against discrimination of any kind. All forms of discrimination need to be called out and condemned in the strongest terms possible.”

    “For these reasons, let me say that I fully support anyone who is willing to publicly stand against discrimination and the squelching of any specific freedoms and basic human rights around the world. If you agree that any form of discrimination should be condemned and that basic human rights are worth defending, I urge you to stand up with me and let your voices be heard. The only way these injustices can be defeated is with a unified front against them. Use your voice to stand for what is right and against what is wrong. Long live freedom!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tritt ended his statement by quoting Martin Luther King Jr.: “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

    MLK Jr., of course, said the above quote in the context of race relations in 1960s America. The civil rights activist also famously said, “we need a sense of urgency as if it were your child,” and there’s no better way to protect children than to get vaccinated for COVID-19 — especially as the delta variant has caused a spike in child hospitalizations.

    So, in conclusion, please avoid any of Tritt’s upcoming concerts super spreader events, get vaccinated, mask up, and don’t ever quote MLK out of context.

    Advertisement

    Stay safe and mask up. Better yet, grab a face covering from Consequence Shop, where we are donating 50% of net proceeds to independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Latest Stories

The Big Sleep Is Over

Rap Song of the Week: Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Declare "The Big Sleep Is Over"

August 20, 2021

Eddie Vedder Drive

Song of the Week: Eddie Vedder Delivers a Faithful Cover of R.E.M.'s "Drive"

and August 20, 2021

David Lee Roth responds to Gene Simmons

David Lee Roth Responds to Gene Simmons' Insults with 18 Middle Fingers

August 20, 2021

Kilo Kish Bloody Future stream new music video song single robot, photo via YouTube

Kilo Kish Goes '80s Retro on New Single "Bloody Future": Stream

August 20, 2021

 

Corey Taylor positive COVID-19

Corey Taylor Contracts COVID-19: "I Woke Up Today and Tested Positive, and I'm Very, Very Sick"

August 20, 2021

Ministry cover Stooges

Ministry Unleash Cover of The Stooges' "Search and Destroy": Stream

August 20, 2021

Yola Diamond Studded Shoes Kimmel live watch video YouTube performance Stand for Myself, photo via YouTube/@Jimmy Kimmel Live

Yola Belts Out "Diamond Studded Shoes" on Kimmel: Watch

August 20, 2021

neil young the official bootleg series carnegie hall 1970 live album

Neil Young Announces Bootleg Recording of His 1970 Carnegie Hall Performance

August 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Travis Tritt Quotes MLK in Explaining Why Vaccine Mandates are Discriminatory

Menu Shop Search Sale