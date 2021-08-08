Menu
R.I.P. Trevor Moore, Co-Founder of The Whitest Kids U Know Comedy Troupe Dead at 41

The New Jersey native suffered an accident

Trevor Moore (Comedy Central)
August 7, 2021 | 9:59pm ET

    Trevor Moore, a co-founding member of The Whitest Kid U Know comedy troupe, died Friday, August 6th, after suffering an accident. He was 41 years old.

    “We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son,” said Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson, in a statement. “He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.””

    A native of Montclair, New Jersey, Moore co-founded The Whitest Kid U Know alongside Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumpter. The troupe gained national attention at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006, leading to their own sketch comedy series on IFC that aired between 2007 and 2011.

    “Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK,” said Cregger and Brown in a statement. “He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable. We are heartbroken and our grief pales in comparison to the loss felt by his wife and son. On behalf of WKUK, we ask for privacy during our time of profound grief, and strength for his family who are dealing with the impossible thought of living life without him. Our hope is that friends, fellow artists, and fans that loved him will not focus on his death, but will remember the countless moments of laughter he gave them.”

    Outside of his work with The Whitest Kid U Know, Moore released several albums through Comedy Central Records, and created a pair of shows for Disney Channel. Most recently, he hosted the Trevor Moore Talk Show on Comedy Central.

